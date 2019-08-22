2007: Like Shweta's big day, Abhishek's wedding too had the pristine perfection of white at the heart of its theme! The entire Bachchan family wore Vasli for the nuptials, their meticulously handcrafted ensembles being an ode to unsurpassed elegance. Majestic embroideries in silver and gold Vasli as well as resham lent regal grace and divine auspiciousness to the understated ivory, off-white and beige palette. @amitabhbachchan @shwetabachchan @navyananda #33YearsOfAJSK . . . #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla #journey #memories #milestones #highlights #anniversary #design #craftsmanship #original #couture #classic #handmade #handembroidery #fairytale #wedding #bachchanfamily #amitabhbachchan #jayabachchan #shwetabachchan #naavyananda #vasli #resham #offwhite #beige

A post shared by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (@abujanisandeepkhosla) on Aug 21, 2019 at 9:21am PDT