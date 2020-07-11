Amitabh Bachchan हुए कोरोना संक्रमित, बॉलीवुड से आया रिएक्शन- आप फाइटर थे, हैं और हमेशा रहोगे...

अमिताभ बच्चन (Amitabh Bachchan) ने अपने ट्विटर एकाउंट पर जानकारी दी है कि उनका कोरोना वायरस टेस्ट पॉजिटिव आया है. अमिताभ बच्चन को कोरोना होने की खबर आते ही सोशल मीडिया हड़कंप मच गया है.

Amitabh Bachchan हुए कोरोना संक्रमित, बॉलीवुड से आया रिएक्शन- आप फाइटर थे, हैं और हमेशा रहोगे...

अमिताभ बच्चन कोरोना पॉजिटिव

नई दिल्ली:

बॉलीवुड के शहंशाह अमिताभ बच्चन (Amitabh Bachchan) ने अपने ट्विटर एकाउंट पर जानकारी दी है कि उनका कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) टेस्ट पॉजिटिव आया है. अमिताभ बच्चन को कोरोना होने की खबर आते ही सोशल मीडिया हड़कंप मच गया है और बिग बी को लेकर ट्वीट किए जाए रहे हैं. अमिताभ बच्चन ने ट्वीट कर बताया, 'मैं कोरोना संक्रमित हो गया हूं. अस्पताल में भर्ती हुआ हूं. अस्पताल वाले अध‍िक‍ारियों को जानकारी दे रहे हैं. परिवार और स्टाफ के सदस्यों का टेस्ट किया गया है जिसके रिपोर्ट का इंतजार है. जो भी लोग पिछले 10 दिन में मेरे संपर्क में आए हैं उनसे निवेदन है कि वो अपना टेस्ट करा लें.' इस ट्वीट पर बॉलीवुड सितारे रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं.

यह भी पढ़ें

बॉलीवुड एक्टर आफताब शिवदासानी ने इस ट्वीट को रिट्वीट करते हुए लिखा है, 'अमितजी आपकी स्पीडी रिकवरी के लिए दुआ करता हूं. आप फाइटर थे, हैं और हमेशा रहोगे. सर मेरी तरफ से पॉजिटिव विशेज.'

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस और हरभजन सिंह की पत्नी गीता बसरा ने भी उनके लिए ट्वीट किया है, और लिखा है, 'अमितजी आपकी स्पीडी रिकवरी के लिए दुआएं.'

Amitabh BachchanAmitabh Bachchan Corona Positive
टिप्पणियां

भारत में कोरोनावायरस महामारी के फैलाव पर नज़र रखें, और NDTV.in पर पाएं दुनियाभर से COVID-19 से जुड़ी ताज़ातरीन ख़बरें.

लाइव खबर देखें:

अन्य खबरें
 