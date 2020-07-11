Amitabh Bachchan हुए कोरोना संक्रमित, बॉलीवुड से आया रिएक्शन- आप फाइटर थे, हैं और हमेशा रहोगे...

बॉलीवुड के शहंशाह अमिताभ बच्चन (Amitabh Bachchan) ने अपने ट्विटर एकाउंट पर जानकारी दी है कि उनका कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) टेस्ट पॉजिटिव आया है. अमिताभ बच्चन को कोरोना होने की खबर आते ही सोशल मीडिया हड़कंप मच गया है और बिग बी को लेकर ट्वीट किए जाए रहे हैं. अमिताभ बच्चन ने ट्वीट कर बताया, 'मैं कोरोना संक्रमित हो गया हूं. अस्पताल में भर्ती हुआ हूं. अस्पताल वाले अधिकारियों को जानकारी दे रहे हैं. परिवार और स्टाफ के सदस्यों का टेस्ट किया गया है जिसके रिपोर्ट का इंतजार है. जो भी लोग पिछले 10 दिन में मेरे संपर्क में आए हैं उनसे निवेदन है कि वो अपना टेस्ट करा लें.' इस ट्वीट पर बॉलीवुड सितारे रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं.
T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020
All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !
बॉलीवुड एक्टर आफताब शिवदासानी ने इस ट्वीट को रिट्वीट करते हुए लिखा है, 'अमितजी आपकी स्पीडी रिकवरी के लिए दुआ करता हूं. आप फाइटर थे, हैं और हमेशा रहोगे. सर मेरी तरफ से पॉजिटिव विशेज.'
Praying for your speedy recovery Amit ji, you were, are and will always be a fighter. Sending you all positive wishes sir @SrBachchanhttps://t.co/yxLhP9OTdc— Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) July 11, 2020
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस और हरभजन सिंह की पत्नी गीता बसरा ने भी उनके लिए ट्वीट किया है, और लिखा है, 'अमितजी आपकी स्पीडी रिकवरी के लिए दुआएं.'
We pray for your speedy recovery Amit ji..— Geeta Basra (@Geeta_Basra) July 11, 2020