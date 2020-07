अमिताभ बच्चन ने अस्पताल से शेयर की पोस्ट, लिखा- शोर कभी मुश्किलों को आसान नहीं...

“ख़ामोशी की तह में छुपा लो सारी उलझनें को, शोर कभी मुश्किलों को आसान नहीं करता..!!" ~ Ef am keep your worry and difficulties in the folds of your silence .. noise never did bring an ease to your distressed difficulties

