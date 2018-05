अमिताभ बच्चन ने कुछ घंटों में 150 बार मिलाया हाथ, ट्वीट कर लिखा ये मैसेज

T 2720 - How many hand shakes do we do in a day .. ! I did around 150 in a few hours ..! No regrets .. I was shaking the hands of the future of INDIA, at Graduation Ceremony of DAIS .. a privilege and an honour ! pic.twitter.com/hYXc9Zz0H9

T 2720 - Not being able to read is a human poverty. Not being able to read is an inhuman poverty. Not being able to read deprives the human of the right to live in our collectivity. Not being able to read is a loss of freedom ! pic.twitter.com/IXa9sVXJ2a