अमिताभ बच्चन कोरोना पॉजिटिव, बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस बोलीं- मैं शॉक्ड हूं...

Oh dear God... Shocked to hear @SrBachchan has tested positive for COVID! ..and is in a hospital. I have faith in his ability to fight back this dreaded virus. We are all praying & sending great vibes for a quick recovery.#AmitabhBachchan — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) July 11, 2020

अमिताभ बच्चन (Amitabh Bachchan) को लेकर एक्ट्रेस सिमी ग्रेवाल (Simi Grewal) ने ट्वीट किया है, 'ओह डियर गॉड...अमिताभ बच्चन के कोविड के लिए टेस्ट पॉजिटिव आने पर मैं शॉक्ड हूं...और वह अस्पताल में हैं. मुझे इस बात में कोई शुबह नहीं है कि वह कोरोना वायरस से जंग जीत जाएंगे. हम सब उनके लिए दुआ कर रहे हैं और उनके जल्दी ठीक होने के लिए अपनी वाइब्स भेज रहे हैं.'

Prayers... You're a fighter & the personification of ‘Survivor'... FIGHT!!

Duas.. #AmitabhBachchan — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) July 11, 2020

Get well soon sir. We all love you toooo much and are all praying for your speedy recoveryhttps://t.co/5Nx4awFXKu — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) July 11, 2020

God no no ... this is the worst news .. wishing the God of our film industry and the living legend we alllll love and worship ⁦@SrBachchan⁩ the speediest recovery ... prayers pic.twitter.com/s2XccUQBnl — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) July 11, 2020

Prayers for u sir get well soon love u alwayshttps://t.co/BracCPxyU6 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) July 11, 2020



