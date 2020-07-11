अमिताभ बच्चन कोरोना पॉजिटिव, बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस बोलीं- मैं शॉक्ड हूं...

अमिताभ बच्चन (Amitabh Bachchan) का कोरोना वायरस टेस्ट पॉजिटिव आते ही सोशल मीडिया पर हंगामा मच गया है. सिमी ग्रेवाल ने भी इसे लेकर ट्वीट किया है. .

अमिताभ बच्चन कोरोना पॉजिटिव, बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस बोलीं- मैं शॉक्ड हूं...

अमिताभ बच्चन कोरोना संक्रमित

नई दिल्ली:

अमिताभ बच्चन (Amitabh Bachchan) का कोरोना वायरस टेस्ट पॉजिटिव आते ही सोशल मीडिया पर हंगामा मच गया है. सभी सितारे उनके जल्दी ठीक होने की दुआ कर रहे हैं. अमिताभ बच्चन ने खुद के कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने की खबर ट्विटर के जरिये दी है. अमिताभ बच्चन ने ट्वीट कर बताया, 'मैं कोरोना संक्रमित हो गया हूं. अस्पताल में भर्ती हुआ हूं. अस्पताल वाले अध‍िक‍ारियों को जानकारी दे रहे हैं. परिवार और स्टाफ के सदस्यों का टेस्ट किया गया है जिसके रिपोर्ट का इंतजार है. जो भी लोग पिछले 10 दिन में मेरे संपर्क में आए हैं उनसे निवेदन है कि वो अपना टेस्ट करा लें.' इस ट्वीट पर बॉलीवुड सितारे रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं. बताया जा रहा है कि अमिताभ बच्चन नानावती अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं.

यह भी पढ़ें

अमिताभ बच्चन (Amitabh Bachchan) को लेकर एक्ट्रेस सिमी ग्रेवाल (Simi Grewal) ने ट्वीट किया है, 'ओह डियर गॉड...अमिताभ बच्चन के कोविड के लिए टेस्ट पॉजिटिव आने पर मैं शॉक्ड हूं...और वह अस्पताल में हैं. मुझे इस बात में कोई शुबह नहीं है कि वह कोरोना वायरस से जंग जीत जाएंगे. हम सब उनके लिए दुआ कर रहे हैं और उनके जल्दी ठीक होने के लिए अपनी वाइब्स भेज रहे हैं.'

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com


 

Amitabh BachchanAmitabh Bachchan Corona PositiveAmitabh Corona PositiveAmitabh COVID 19 Positive
टिप्पणियां

भारत में कोरोनावायरस महामारी के फैलाव पर नज़र रखें, और NDTV.in पर पाएं दुनियाभर से COVID-19 से जुड़ी ताज़ातरीन ख़बरें.

लाइव खबर देखें:

अन्य खबरें
 