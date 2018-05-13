NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
अमिताभ बच्चन को समझ नहीं आई यह हॉलीवुड फिल्म, ट्विटर पर निकाली भड़ास हुए Troll

हॉलीवुड सुपरहीरो फिल्म 'अवेंजर्स: इन्फिनिटी वॉर' दुनियाभर के बॉक्सऑफिस पर ताबड़तोड़ कमाई कर रही हैं. फिल्म की जमकर तारीफ हो रही है, लेकिन अमिताभ बच्चन को फिल्म समझ नहीं आई है.

,
अमिताभ बच्चन ने देखी Avengers: Infinity War

खास बातें

  1. 'अवेंजर्स' देखने पहुंचे अमिताभ बच्चन, ट्वीट कर दिया रिव्यू
  2. बिग बी को समझ नहीं आई सुपरहीरो फिल्म
  3. '102 नॉट आउट' की सक्सेस एन्जॉय कर रहे अभिनेता
नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव हैं. अपनी रोजमर्रा की जिंदगी से जुड़ी हर बात 75 वर्षीय अभिनेता फैन्स के साथ शेयर करना कभी नहीं भूलते हैं. रविवार को बच्चन ने ट्विटर पर यह बात स्वीकारी कि उन्हें एक हॉलीवुड फिल्म बिल्कुल भी समझ नहीं आई. मार्वल स्टूडियो की फिल्म 'अवेंजर्स: इन्फिनिटी वॉर' इन दिनों दुनियाभर के बॉक्सऑफिस पर ताबड़तोड़ कमाई कर रही हैं. फिल्म की जमकर तारीफ हो रही है, और यह अब तक की सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाली सुपरहीरो फिल्म बन गई है. दुनियाभर में फिल्म ने 101,08 करोड़ रुपये से ज्यादा का बिजनेस कर लिया है. लेकिन अमिताभ बच्चन को फिल्म देखकर समझ नहीं आया कि क्या हो रहा है.

अवेंजर्स की ताबड़तोड़ कमाई जारी, इंडिया में खूब छाए सुपरहीरोबच्चन ने रविवार सुबह ट्विटर पर लिखा, "अच्छा भाई साहेब, बुरा ना मानना, एक पिक्चर देखने गाए , 'AVENGERS'... कुछ समझ में नहीं आया की picture में हो क्या रहा है  !!!" 

बिग बी के इस ट्वीट को हजार से ज्यादा बार री-ट्वीट किया गया, यूजर्स ने इसपर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया जाहिर करते हुए उनकी खिल्ली भी उड़ाई.

पढ़ें ट्वीट्स...
बता दें, अमिताभ बच्चन इन दिनों फिल्म '102 नॉट आउट' की सक्सेस एन्जॉय कर रहे हैं. उमेश शुक्ला के निर्देशन में बनी यह फिल्म 4 मई को रिलीज हुई थी. इसने अब तक 32.60 करोड़ का बिजनेस कर लिया है.

टिप्पणियां
'102 नॉट आउट' में बिग बी ने 102 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग का किरदार निभाया था. उनके बेटे के रोल में अभिनेता ऋषि कपूर नजर आए.

