अमिताभ बच्चन को समझ नहीं आई यह हॉलीवुड फिल्म, ट्विटर पर निकाली भड़ास हुए Troll

बच्चन ने रविवार सुबह ट्विटर पर लिखा, "अच्छा भाई साहेब, बुरा ना मानना, एक पिक्चर देखने गाए , 'AVENGERS'... कुछ समझ में नहीं आया की picture में हो क्या रहा है !!!"
T 2803 -T 2003 - अच्छा भाई साहेब , बुरा ना मानना ,— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 13, 2018
Sir you have to watch previous parts of the movie to understand this one, once you'll understand you'll never tired of praising this movie. I just loved the movie.— Sneha Sen (@SnehaSenn) May 13, 2018
सर ये देख लो, ये जबर्दस्त मूवी थी. pic.twitter.com/BGTuCzuX6j— LolmLol (@LOLiyapa) May 13, 2018
Sir Ji ye raha "Avengers" ka starter pack pic.twitter.com/rk8DTlsfjz— Mr. BSF (@Mr__BSF) May 13, 2018
That's exactly what we feel when we watch Abhishek's movies— Rachit Mathur (@rachitmathur5) May 13, 2018
Just like aish-_abhi wedding. Hame b samjh nahi aya tha kuch— Pun Of God (@Punofgod) May 13, 2018
(@tealicious_twep) May 13, 2018
