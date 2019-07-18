बचपन से ही एक्टर बनना चाहते थे अमरीश पुरी के पोते, इस फिल्म से करेंगे डेब्यू

“Mogambo Khush Hua” 14 long years it's been since you went to heaven but strangely it feels like you're right here with me. You guide me at each step, teach me fearlessness and give me the power to dream. You taught me that everything is possible in life and that family comes first. I will make you proud. Promise!!! #vardhanpuri #amrishpuri #grandfather #grandpa #iloveyou #imissyou #legend #superstar #bollywood #mogambo #mogambokhushhua #mrindia #gentleman #ootd #kalaghodafestival #india #positivevibes

