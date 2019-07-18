बचपन से ही एक्टर बनना चाहते थे अमरीश पुरी के पोते, इस फिल्म से करेंगे डेब्यू

यूं तो बॉलीवुड में स्टार किड्स ने धूम मचा रखी है. शाहरुख खान (Shah Rukh Khan) से लेकर आमिर खान (Aamir Khan) तक के बच्चों की फोटो और वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर आए दिन वायरल होती रहती हैं. लेकिन इस बार फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के सुपरविलेन अमरीश पुरी के पोते वर्धन पुरी (Vardhan Puri) की फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर छाई हुई हैं. सारा अली खान (Sara Ali Khan) और जाह्नवी कपूर के बाद अब वर्धन पुरी बॉलीवुड में अपना डेब्यू करने वाले हैं. वर्धन पुरी (Vardhan Puri) जयंतीलाल गड़ा की फिल्म 'पागल (Paagal)' में मुख्य किरदार निभाते नजर आएंगे. इस फिल्मे में वर्धन के अपोजिट शिवालेका ओबेरॉय नजर आएंगी.
ऋतिक रोशन से इस खतरनाक जगह हुई टाइगर श्रॉफ की टक्कर, Video में देखें झलक
“Mogambo Khush Hua” 14 long years it's been since you went to heaven but strangely it feels like you're right here with me. You guide me at each step, teach me fearlessness and give me the power to dream. You taught me that everything is possible in life and that family comes first. I will make you proud. Promise!!! #vardhanpuri #amrishpuri #grandfather #grandpa #iloveyou #imissyou #legend #superstar #bollywood #mogambo #mogambokhushhua #mrindia #gentleman #ootd #kalaghodafestival #india #positivevibes
A post shared by Vardhan Puri (@vardhanpuri02) on
वर्धन पुरी (Vardhan Puri) अमरीश पुरी को अपना भगवान मानते हैं.
It's a thing so rare to take birth in a family that goes down in history because of the craft, hardwork, talent & relentless spirit of one man. I feel blessed to be grandson to a legendary grandfather, a human being par excellence and an artist who the world celebrates. We grandchildren lovingly called him ‘Dadu'. Our granddad fit the bill of a ‘complete man' to the tee. His paternalistic nature won hearts. He was all inclusive. He loved, cared for & helped all those he came in touch with. He was the ultimate father figure. He claimed that the best days of his life were not the days that won him praise or awards but the days his grand children were born. He doted on us. He'd spend time with us, playing, photographing every smile that flashed on our faces & videographed every little nuance of ours. He'd even record every new word we spoke when we were learning to talk babies. We miss you dadu. Thank you for being you and thank you for blessing and guiding us everyday. I know you are with us - I can feel your presence. Love you, Your ‘Tiger'
A post shared by Vardhan Puri (@vardhanpuri02) on
बॉलीवुड के सबसे चहेते खलनायकों में से एक अमरीश पुरी (Amrish Puri) ने फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में सबसे अलग पहचान बनाई. अब दादा की राह पर पोता भी निकल पड़ा है. यूं तो वर्धन (Vardhan) सोशल मीडिया पर ज्यादा एक्टिव नहीं रहते. लेकिन उनकी कुछ तस्वीरें इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर काफी ट्रेंड कर रही हैं. बता दें वर्धन ने अपनी डेब्यू फिल्म 'पागल (Paagal)' को साइन करने से पहले कई फिल्मों में असिस्टेंट डायरेक्टर के तौर पर काम किया है.
राधिका आप्टे को सेक्स सीन रिलीज करने पर आया गुस्सा, बोलीं- बीमार मानसिकता...
You aren't what's happened to you, you are how you've overcome it.
A post shared by Vardhan Puri (@vardhanpuri02) on
80 और 90 के दशक की फिल्मों में खलनायक की भूमिका निभाने वाले एक्टर अमरीश पुरी (Amrish Puri) ने अपने करियर में कई बेहतरीन फिल्में की, जिनमें 'दिल वाले दुल्हनियां ले जाएंगे', 'मिस्टर इंडिया (Mr. India)', 'कोयला' और 'दामिनी' जैसी फिल्में शामिल हैं. अमरीश पुरी स्क्रीन पर जितने बड़े खलनायक थे असल जिंदगी में वो उतने ही शालीन और खुशमिजाज व्यक्ति थे. वैसे तो अमरीश पुरी के बेटे फिल्मों में नहीं आए, लेकिन उनके पोते वर्धन को बचपन से ही फिल्मों में आने का इंतजार था. अब आखिरकार वर्धन अपना ये सपना पूरा करने जा रहे हैं.
..और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...
Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक पर लाइक और ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें.
Advertisement
Advertisement