इस एक्टर ने उड़ाया अनन्या पांडे का मजाक तो एक्ट्रेस बोली- मूछें नोंच लूंगी...देखें Video

Happy Birthday to the Man who always wants ‘Weight' in the Performance or the Performers @mudassar_as_is ???? I gained around 7 kgs for chintu and So did @ananyapanday (3gms) ???? #PatiPatniAurWoh ????❤️

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Sep 4, 2019 at 11:12pm PDT