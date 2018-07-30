NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Inside Pics: अनिल कपूर ने ऐसे मनाया सोनम कपूर के पति का जन्मदिन, साली से गिफ्ट में मिला जूता...

अनिल कपूर के घर पर उनके दामाद आनंद आहूजा के जन्मदिन का जश्न मनाया गया, इसकी तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही हैं..

35 साल के हुए आनंद आहूजा, अनिल कपूर के घर पर मना जश्न

नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस सोनम कपूर के पति और बिजनेसमैन आनंद आहूजा सोमवार को अपना 35वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं. रविवार देर रात अनिल कपूर के घर पर आनंद आहूजा के जन्मदिन का जश्न मनाया गया, इसकी तस्वीरें और वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे हैं. अनिल कपूर द्वारा साझा की गई एक खास फोटो में वह आनंद के साथ नजर आ रहे हैं. अनिल कपूर ने दामाद के साथ पार्टी की एक तस्वीर साझा करते हुए लिखा, "आपने अपने सपने का पीछा किया और अब आप उसे जी रहे हैं. इससे बेहतर कुछ नहीं. जन्मदिन मुबारक हो, आनंद अहूजा." वैसे आनंद को जन्मदिन पर सबसे अनोखा गिफ्ट अपनी साली और प्रोड्यूसर रिया कपूर से मिला है. जूतों के शौकीन आनंद को सोनम कपूर की छोटी बहन रिया ने तोहफे में फूलों का बना हुआ जूता गिफ्ट किया है.

देखें, आनंद आहूजा के बर्थडे सेलिब्रेशन की तस्वीरें ...
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on

 
 

A post shared by Vinod Trikha (@vinodtrikha) on

 
सोनम कपूर अहूजा का कहना है कि उनके पति और व्यापारी आनंद अहूजा ने उनकी दुनिया को और बेहतर बना दिया है. सोनम ने सोमवार को आनंद के 35वें जन्मदिन पर पति के साथ एक तस्वीर साझा की. उन्होंने आनंद को सबसे अच्छा और सज्जन व्यक्ति बताया. 

सोनम ने तस्वीर के कैप्शन में लिखा, "मेरे जीवन का प्यार और मेरे जानने वालों में सबसे दयालु और विनम्र शख्स. आपको जन्मदिन मुबारक हो! आपने मेरी दुनिया को बेहतर बनाया है और मैं बहुत खुश हूं कि आज के दिन आप पैदा हुए थे. हम सभी केवल एक पंख वाले स्वर्गदूत हैं और हम केवल एक-दूसरे को गले लगाकर उड़ सकते हैं : (लेखक लुसियानो डी क्रेसकेंजो का कथन). हमेशा के लिए."

बता दें, सोनम ने बीते मई में आनंद से शादी की थी. इस वेडिंग में बी-टाउन के तमाम सितारे शामिल हुए थे. फिलहाल सोनम कपूर फिल्म 'एक लड़की को देखा तो ऐसा लगा' की शूटिंग में बिजी हैं.

