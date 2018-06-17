अनुष्का शर्मा ने अनजान शख्स को लगाई फटकार, विराट कोहली ने साझा किया वीडियो हुए ट्रोल....

खास बातें सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल अनुष्का शर्मा का वीडियो विराट कोहली ने पोस्ट किया वीडियो हुए ट्रोल को विराट कोहली ने दिया करारा जवाब

Saw these people throwing garbage on the road & pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same & spread awareness. @AnushkaSharmapic.twitter.com/p8flrmcnba — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 16, 2018

इंडियन क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान विराट कोहली और बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री अनुष्का शर्मा उन सेलेब्स में शामिल हैं जो सोशल वर्क में काफी एक्टिव रहते हैं. शनिवार को विराट कोहली ने पत्नी अनुष्का शर्मा का एक ऐसा वीडियो साझा किया, जिसमें एक्ट्रेस अनजान शख्स को बीच सड़क पर भटकार लगाती दिखाई दे रही हैं. दरअसल, कार में बैठा वह आदमी बीच रोड़ पर कचरा फेंक रहा होता है, जिसकी वजह से अनुष्का उन्हें कार के अंदर बैठे हुए डांटती दिख रही हैं. इसका वीडियो विराट ने ट्विटर पर जारी किया. इसमें अनुष्का कह रही हैं, "आप सड़क पर कचरा क्‍यों फेंक रहे हैं? आप प्‍लास्टिक क्‍यों सड़क पर फेंक रहे हैं? आगे से ध्‍यान रखें, आप सड़क पर ऐसे प्लास्टिक की बोतल नहीं फेंक सकते. डस्टबिन का इस्तेमाल करें."विराट ने इसे सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा, "इन लोगों को सड़क पर कचरा फेंकते हुए देखकर उन्‍हें सही तरह समझाया. ये लोग महंगी कार में सफर करते हैं और इनका दिमाग खराब है. क्‍या ऐसे लोग हमारा देश साफ रख सकते हैं? अगर आप भी कुछ ऐसा करते हुए देखते हैं तो ऐसा ही करें और जागरूकता फैलाएं."

Why are you recording your wife’s heroics and publishing it in social media??.. is this the first time you saw someone threw a plastic cover from a car?? If your intention was to advice him, first be friendly instead of being bossy.. this kinda attention seeking is so cheap — Achilles (@D_Conjurer) June 16, 2018

A smile & politeness from a celebrity would make a world of difference. I won’t mind a celebrity trying their part on improving our country, but the way she communicates & the harsh message Virat posts in social media is not the right way to make the difference... just my 2 cents — Achilles (@D_Conjurer) June 16, 2018

Country ke people ko Bol rahe the To hindi Me Hi bol dete — Sonal (@sonalSalmanK) June 16, 2018

Great work sir n mam but last I checked, we can do good deed without sharing on twitter..... @imVkohli@AnushkaSharma — Ayon Biswas (@ayonbiswas0702) June 16, 2018

Exactly they are attention seeker — Being Rahul Singh (@RahulSi59320142) June 16, 2018

Only I felt you could be a bit more polite...next time maybe. — Rajiv Sachdev (@dogcongress) June 16, 2018

Lot of people who don't have the courage to do something like this find it funny. Everything for people nowadays is meme content. Shame. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 16, 2018

विराट का यह वीडियो वायरल हुआ है. इसको सोशल मीडिया पर मिला-जुला रिस्पॉन्स मिला है. कुछ इसकी तारीफ कर रहे हैं, तो कुछ यूजर्स अनुष्का और विराट को अटेंशन सीकर बताते हुए जमकर ट्रोल कर रहे हैं.पढ़ें कमेंट्स...विराट उन सेलेब्स में हैं, जो इन ट्रोलर्स को मुंहतोड़ जवाब देना बखूबी जानते हैं. ट्रोलर्स को आड़े-हाथ लेते हुए उन्होंने लिखा, "बहुत सारे लोग इस दुनिया में मौजूद हैं, जिसमें ऐसा करने की हिम्मत नहीं होती, उन्हें यह वीडियो किसी मजाक से कम नहीं लग रहा है. आजकल लोगों के लिए सबकुछ मजाक बनकर रह गया है. शर्म आनी चाहिए.." मालूम हो कि, अनुष्का शर्मा और विराट कोहली अक्सर सामाजिक मुद्दों पर अपनी राय रखते रहते हैं. अनुष्का इन दिनों वरुण धवन के साथ 'सुई धागा' और शाहरुख खान के साथ फिल्म 'जीरो' में बिजी हैं. जबकि, विराट कोहली इन दिनों अपने परिवार के साथ वक्त बिता रहे हैं. अगले महीने विराट को इंग्लैंड के महत्वपूर्ण दौरे पर जाना है जहां वो टेस्ट, वनडे और टी-20 सीरीज खेलेंगे.