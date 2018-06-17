NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
बॉलीवुड

अनुष्का शर्मा ने अनजान शख्स को लगाई फटकार, विराट कोहली ने साझा किया वीडियो हुए ट्रोल....

अनजान शख्स को डांटते हुए अनुष्का शर्मा का यह वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ. वीडियो को दर्शकों से मिला-जुला रिस्पॉन्स मिला है.

,
अनुष्का शर्मा ने अनजान शख्स को लगाई फटकार, विराट कोहली ने साझा किया वीडियो हुए ट्रोल....

अनजान शख्स को डांटती हुईं अनुष्का शर्मा.

खास बातें

  1. सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल अनुष्का शर्मा का वीडियो
  2. विराट कोहली ने पोस्ट किया वीडियो
  3. हुए ट्रोल को विराट कोहली ने दिया करारा जवाब
नई दिल्ली: इंडियन क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान विराट कोहली और बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री अनुष्का शर्मा उन सेलेब्स में शामिल हैं जो सोशल वर्क में काफी एक्टिव रहते हैं. शनिवार को विराट कोहली ने पत्नी अनुष्का शर्मा का एक ऐसा वीडियो साझा किया, जिसमें एक्ट्रेस अनजान शख्स को बीच सड़क पर भटकार लगाती दिखाई दे रही हैं. दरअसल, कार में बैठा वह आदमी बीच रोड़ पर कचरा फेंक रहा होता है, जिसकी वजह से अनुष्का उन्हें कार के अंदर बैठे हुए डांटती दिख रही हैं. इसका वीडियो विराट ने ट्विटर पर जारी किया. इसमें अनुष्का कह रही हैं, "आप सड़क पर कचरा क्‍यों फेंक रहे हैं? आप प्‍लास्टिक क्‍यों सड़क पर फेंक रहे हैं? आगे से ध्‍यान रखें, आप सड़क पर ऐसे प्लास्टिक की बोतल नहीं फेंक सकते. डस्टबिन का इस्तेमाल करें."

विराट ने इसे सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा,  "इन लोगों को सड़क पर कचरा फेंकते हुए देखकर उन्‍हें सही तरह समझाया. ये लोग महंगी कार में सफर करते हैं और इनका दिमाग खराब है. क्‍या ऐसे लोग हमारा देश साफ रख सकते हैं? अगर आप भी कुछ ऐसा करते हुए देखते हैं तो ऐसा ही करें और जागरूकता फैलाएं."

विराट का यह वीडियो वायरल हुआ है. इसको सोशल मीडिया पर मिला-जुला रिस्पॉन्स मिला है. कुछ इसकी तारीफ कर रहे हैं, तो कुछ यूजर्स अनुष्का और विराट को अटेंशन सीकर बताते हुए जमकर ट्रोल कर रहे हैं. 

विराट उन सेलेब्स में हैं, जो इन ट्रोलर्स को मुंहतोड़ जवाब देना बखूबी जानते हैं. ट्रोलर्स को आड़े-हाथ लेते हुए उन्होंने लिखा, "बहुत सारे लोग इस दुनिया में मौजूद हैं, जिसमें ऐसा करने की हिम्मत नहीं होती, उन्हें यह वीडियो किसी मजाक से कम नहीं लग रहा है. आजकल लोगों के लिए सबकुछ मजाक बनकर रह गया है. शर्म आनी चाहिए.." 'कभी खुशी कभी गम' धोनी की धुआंधार पारी देख ऐसे बदले अनुष्का शर्मा के रंग, Video Viral

मालूम हो कि, अनुष्का शर्मा और विराट कोहली अक्सर सामाजिक मुद्दों पर अपनी राय रखते रहते हैं. अनुष्का इन दिनों वरुण धवन के साथ 'सुई धागा' और शाहरुख खान के साथ फिल्म 'जीरो' में बिजी हैं. जबकि, विराट कोहली इन दिनों अपने परिवार के साथ वक्त बिता रहे हैं. अगले महीने विराट को इंग्लैंड के महत्वपूर्ण दौरे पर जाना है जहां वो टेस्ट, वनडे और टी-20 सीरीज खेलेंगे.

