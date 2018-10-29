NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
अर्जुन रामपाल की Mom के अंतिम संस्कार में पहुंचीं एक्स-वाइफ, निधन के एक दिन बाद अभिनेता ने इनको कहा Thanks

बॉलीवुड अभिनेता अर्जुन रामपाल (Arjun Rampal) की मां ग्वेन रामपाल (Gwen Rampal) ने रविवार को आखिरी सांस ली. ब्रेस्ट कैंसर से जूझ रहीं ग्लेन रामपाल का निधन 67 साल की उम्र में हुआ.

अर्जुन रामपाल की मां ग्वेन रामपाल का निधन

नई दिल्ली:
बॉलीवुड अभिनेता अर्जुन रामपाल (Arjun Rampal) की मां ग्वेन रामपाल (Gwen Rampal) ने रविवार को आखिरी सांस ली. ब्रेस्ट कैंसर से जूझ रहीं ग्लेन रामपाल का निधन 67 साल की उम्र में हुआ. अर्जुन रामपाल की मॉम के अंतिम यात्रा में उनकी पूर्व पत्नी मेहर जेसिया पहुंचीं. अर्जुन की कथित गर्लफ्रेंड गैब्रिएला डेमेट्रिएडस भी इस मुश्किल घड़ी में अभिनेता के साथ नजर आईं. ग्वेन रामपाल के दुनिया से अलविदा कह जाने के एक दिन बाद अर्जुन रामपाल ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी मां को अंतिम विदाई दी. साथ ही डॉक्टर्स का धन्यवाद किया.
 

बता दें, रविवार शाम ग्वेन रामपाल की शव यात्रा न्यू वर्ली से निकाली गई. अर्जुन रामपाल की आखिरी फिल्म 'पलटन' के स्टार्स गुरमीत चौधरी और हर्षवर्धन राणे शव यात्रा में शामिल हुए. किम शर्मा अपने कथित बॉयफ्रेंड हर्षवर्धन के साथ नजर आईं. फिल्ममेकर अभिषेक कपूर पत्नी प्रज्ञा के साथ देखे गए.
 
cgogn0lo
 
po8tlpu

अर्जुन रामपाल

601ij41

अर्जुन की एक्स वाइफ मेहर जेसिया

1ipgsas

हर्षवर्धन राणे और किम शर्मा

cq2jco98

गुरमीत चौधरी

adq0ghf

पत्नी प्रज्ञा के साथ अभिषेक कपूर.


बता दें, 4 साल पहले ग्वेन रामपाल ट्रिपल नेगेटिव ब्रेस्ट कैंसर की बीमारी का शिकार हुई थीं. इस साल जुलाई में अर्जुन ने ट्वीट कर मां की कैंसर की लड़ाई में जीत जाने की जानकारी दी थी. हालांकि, बताया जा रहा है कि उनका कैंसर लंग्स में फैल गया और रविवार को उनका निधन हुआ.

