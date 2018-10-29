अर्जुन रामपाल की Mom के अंतिम संस्कार में पहुंचीं एक्स-वाइफ, निधन के एक दिन बाद अभिनेता ने इनको कहा Thanks

‪After a long and successful fight my mother fought with her cancer, she breath her last on the 27th of Oct. In the time of our grievance, I just know that I have many people to thank and be grateful to, for giving her those extra years with us. Thank you #CarloGreco #thechampalimaudfoundation #DrLarryNorton ‬#sloaneketteringmemorialnyc all the faculty and doctors at #Kokilabeinhospital #luke @lalitkmodi my dearest #family #friends and all of you who have prayed for her. Your support and your love, has been felt deep within. I am forever grateful. My mother is at Peace. #RIPMa love you all. Thank you.

A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on Oct 29, 2018 at 12:59am PDT