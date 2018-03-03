NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
बॉलीवुड

Bajrangi Bhaijaan China Box Office Collection: चीन में सलमान खान का धमाल, पहले दिन कमा डाले इतने करोड़ रु.

बॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार सलमान खान की साल 2015 में रिलीज हुई फिल्म 'बजरंगी भाईजान' ने चीन में पहले दिन बॉक्स ऑफिस पर धमाल मचा दिया.

फिल्म 'बजरंगी भाईजान' में सलमान खान

खास बातें

  1. चीन में रिलीज हुई 'बजरंगी भाईजान'
  2. सलमान खान की चीन में है ये पहली फिल्म
  3. फर्स्ट डे कलेक्शन रही शानदार
नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार सलमान खान की साल 2015 में रिलीज हुई फिल्म 'बजरंगी भाईजान' ने चीन में पहले दिन बॉक्स ऑफिस पर धमाल मचा दिया. फिल्म ट्रेड एनलिस्ट तरण आदर्श के मुताबिक चीन में सलमान की यह पहली फिल्म रिलीज की गई है. शुक्रवार को रिलीज हुई इस फिल्म ने पहले ही दिन 2.24 मिलियन डॉलर यानी 14.61 करोड़ रुपए की कमाई की है. आमिर खान की फिल्मों की तरह सलमान ने भी चीन में अपनी फिल्मों को रिलीज करने का निर्णय लिया, लेकिन यह फिल्म 30 महीने बाद चीन बॉक्स ऑफिस पर आई. जबकि आमिर की फिल्में भारत में रिलीज होने के कुछ ही महीनों में चीन बॉक्स ऑफिस पर आ गए थे.

आमिर खान को देखकर सलमान खान का भी मन ललचाया, 'बजरंगी भाईजान' चले चीन

वजह साफ है कि यदि फिल्म रिलीज के कुछ ही महीनों में चीन बॉक्स ऑफिस पर लग जाती है तो रिस्पॉन्स अच्छा मिल सकता है. फिलहाल सलमान की ब्लॉकबस्टर फिल्मों में से एक 'बजरंगी भाईजान' चाइना बॉक्स ऑफिस पर कितना कमाल दिखा पाती है यह कुछ ही दिनों में साफ हो जाएगा. बता दें कि 'बजरंगी भाईजान' 'लिट्ल लोलिता मंकी गॉड अंकल' के नाम से 2 मार्च को चीन में रिलीज हुई है. इस फिल्म को चाइनीज लैंटर्न फेस्टिवल के मौके पर रिलीज किया गया. 'बजरंगी भाईजान' ने भारत में 320.34 करोड़ रु. का कारोबार किया था.
 
चीन में रिलीज होने वाली ये सलमान खान की पहली फिल्म है. इसे 8000 से ज्यादा स्क्रीन्स पर रिलीज किया गया. फिल्म को कबीर खान ने डायरेक्ट किया है और फिल्म में बेजुबान बच्ची को पाकिस्तान उसके घर पहुंचाने की दास्तान है. इसमें सलमान खान के साथ नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी भी नजर आए थे.

VIDEO: 'बजरंगी भाईजान' ने पाकिस्तानी टीवी पत्रकार चांद नवाब को बना दिया 'हीरो'

