Bajrangi Bhaijaan China Box Office Collection: चीन में सलमान खान का धमाल, पहले दिन कमा डाले इतने करोड़ रु.

Salman Khan’s first release in China - #BajrangiBhaijaan - commences its innings with HEALTHY numbers... Debuts at No 7 at China BO... Fri $ 2.24 million [₹ 14.61 cr]… The start can be considered IMPRESSIVE since there were 5 new films, besides #BB, debuting in Top 10 charts...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2018
Besides multiple releases + holdover titles posing stiff opposition, one must also consider the fact that #BajrangiBhaijaan arrives in China after 30 months of its release in India, unlike #Dangal and #SecretSuperstar that were released a few months after their release in India.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2018
