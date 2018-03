Bajrangi Bhaijaan China Box Office Collection Day 3: आमिर की 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' के आगे टिक नहीं पाए सलमान, वीकेंड पर इतनी की कमाई

#BajrangiBhaijaan has fared well in its opening weekend in China [crosses ₹ 55 cr]... While the day-wise data shows an upward trend, it will be interesting to see how it fares on weekdays...

Fri $ 2.25 mn

Sat $ 3.11 mn

Sun $ 3.13 mn

Total: $ 8.49 million [₹ 55.22 cr]