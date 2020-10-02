भाग्यश्री ने पति के साथ यूं किया था जमकर डांस, Photo शेयर कर बोलीं- मैंने इन्हें घुटनों पर ला दिया था...

भाग्यश्री (Bhagyashree) ने हाल ही में एक तस्वीर भी साझा की है जिसमें वह अपने पति हिमालय दसानी के साथ जबरदस्त अंदाज में थिरकती नजर आ रही हैं. फोटो में जहां भाग्यश्री ठुमके लगाती दिख रही हैं.

सलमान खान (Salman Khan) के साथ फिल्मों में कदम रखने वाली भाग्यश्री (Bhagyashree) सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं. वह अकसर अपनी फोटो और वीडियो शेयर कर फैंस के साथ जुड़ी रहती है. भाग्यश्री ने हाल ही में एक तस्वीर भी साझा की है जिसमें वह अपने पति हिमालय दसानी के साथ जबरदस्त अंदाज में थिरकती नजर आ रही हैं. फोटो में जहां भाग्यश्री ठुमके लगाती दिख रही हैं तो वहीं उनके पति घुटनों पर बैठकर उनके साथ डांस करते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं. इस फोटो को साझा करते हुए भाग्यश्री इससे जुड़ा किस्सा भी साझा किया, जो सबका खूब ध्या खींच रहा है.

भाग्यश्री (Bhagyashree) की इस तस्वीर में दोनों पति-पत्नी का अंदाज देखने लायक है. फोटो को साझा करते हुए एक्ट्रेस ने लिखा, "मैंने इन्हें इनके घुटनों पर ला दिया था. इतने ठुमके मारे थे कि दिल घायल होना ही था." इसके आगे भाग्यश्री ने फैंस से अपने मजेदार किस्से साझा करने की भी बात कही. उन्होंने लिखा, "ऐसे कुछ मजेदार किस्से साझा कीजिए, जिसमें आप अपने पति को नचाने में कामयाब हुए हों. चलो थोड़ा हंसते हैं." फोटो से इतर भाग्यश्री अकसर अपने एक्सरसाइज वीडियो भी साझा करती हैं और फैंस को भी फिट रहने के लिए मोटिवेट करती हैं. 

बता दें कि भाग्यश्री (Bhagyashree) साउथ एक्टर प्रभास (Prabhas) की फिल्म 'राधे-श्याम' (Radhe Shyam) के जरिए एक बार फिर एक्टिंग की दुनिया में वापसी कर रही हैं. इस बात की जानकारी खुद एक्ट्रेस ने दी थी. भाग्यश्री ने अपने इंटरव्यू में बताया था कि उन्हें एक्टिंग की दुनिया में वापस कदम रखने के लिए उनके बेटे अभिमन्यू दसानी ने भी प्रेरित किया है. वहीं, फिल्म के मुख्य किरदार प्रभास के बारे में बात करते हुए भाग्यश्री ने कहा था कि बाहुबली में उन्हें देखने के बाद मैंने उनके बारे में अलग ही विचार बना लिये थे लेकिन वह बहुत नर्म इंसान निकले. टीवी सीरियल के साथ-साथ भाग्यश्री कई टीवी सीरियल्स में भी नजर आ चुकी हैं. 

