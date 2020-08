भाग्यश्री ने Photos शेयर कर किया पुराने दिनों को याद, पति के साथ इटली में यूं एंजॉय करती दिखीं एक्ट्रेस

Monday Motivation ! The dynamics of this exercise is such that it targets almost all the muscle groups. Your core supports the perfect form, your shoulders and arm strength are challenged. And the inverted mountain climbers target your glutes n quads while they need core balance and upper body strength. Plank to walk back to the inversion, do the mountain climbers and walk back requires concentration, co-ordination while it challenges your entire body. Do not try this without supervision of a professional trainer. #back2basics #workout #mondaymotivation #core #quads #shoulderstrength #corestrength #glutes #mountainclimbers #workoutmotivation #inversion #balance #strength #coordination Outfit @hrxbrand

A post shared by Bhagyashree (@bhagyashree.online) on Aug 10, 2020 at 5:14am PDT