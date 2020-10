भारत की पहली ऑस्कर अवॉर्ड विजेता भानू अथैया का निधन, 91 वर्ष की उम्र में कहा दुनिया को अलविदा

India's first Oscar winner passes away Costume designer Bhanu Athaiya passed away in Mumbai at her home at the age of 91, according to reports. She started her career in Hindi films with Guru Dutt's CID and went on to win an Academy for the movie Gandhi. RIP FOLLOW @voompla INQUIRIES @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses

