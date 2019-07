अब मुथैया मुरलीधरन के जीवन पर बनेगी फिल्म, 'दिग्गज स्पिनर' के किरदार में नजर आएगा ये एक्टर

‪I'm happy to be a part of Manorama Online Celebrity Calendar mobile app 2019.‬ ‪Join with me & download : www.manoramaonline.com/calendar‬ ‪May you have a year that is filled with love, laughter, brightness & hope. ‬ ‪Wishing u all a HAPPY NEW YEAR 2019‬ ‪#malayalamanorama‬ ‪#celebritycalendar ‬

A post shared by Vijay Sethupathi (@actorvijaysethupathi) on Jan 1, 2019 at 12:49am PST