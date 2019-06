इस बॉलीवुड एक्टर ने चलाया पापा का स्कूटर, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

My DAD's Scooter..it's so special for me I got him a new car, a new scooter but still this one remained his most favourite one. N now it's my favourite, forever. I would ride with him many a times The sound of the engine is nostalgic . I miss u Dad n I promise to take care of your favourite one always the way you did Fond memories

A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood) on Jun 23, 2019 at 8:26pm PDT