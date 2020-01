इस बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस ने सड़क पर खड़े होकर अजनबियों को लगाया गले, बोलीं- प्यार बांटते चलो...

. . . . ...set out to share some because there's so much hate in atm! Like Martin Luther King said, “Darkness cannot be driven out by darkness, only light can do that ...” I hugged strangers and it was MAGIC! काको you see in the red sari, not only hugged me, she kissed me, and then proceeded to KISS MY FRIEND (the reason her shook) who was helping ????????????Made people hug each other too... you see love is contagious ! NOW I WANNA DO THIS EVERY YEAR! May be next year you can join me Smile. Spread love! प्यार बाँटते चलो! Thanks Sagar, UJ and Sajid! You supported my madness . . PS - I took a lift, had come in a car...from which we were documenting this! #NationalHugDay #Hug #Love #Peace #SpreadLove #BeTheChange

