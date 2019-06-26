'राझणां' को हुए 6 साल पूरे तो स्वरा भास्कर ने किया पोस्ट, सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने लगाए मोदी-मोदी के नारे

साल 2013 में आई सुपरहिट फिल्म 'राझणां' (Raanjhanaa) को 6 साल पूरे हो गए हैं. ऐसे में एक्ट्रेस स्वरा भास्कर (Swara Bhasker) ने फिल्म के 6 साल पूरे होने पर शूटिंग के दिनों को याद करते हुए अपने इंस्टाग्राम एकाउंट से कुछ तस्वीरें पोस्ट की हैं. लेकिन स्वरा की इन तस्वीरों पर कुछ सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने मोदी-मोदी के नारे लिखे. एक्ट्रेस स्वरा भास्कर अपने बेबाक अंदाज और हर विषयों पर अपने विचार रखने के लिए जानी जाती हैं. हाल ही में हुए लोकसभा चुनावों में भी एक्ट्रेस स्वरा भास्कर (Swara Bhasker) ने बढ़-चढ़कर चुनाव प्रचार में हिस्सा लिया था. उन्होंने कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी ऑफ इंडिया के बेगुसराय से उम्मीदवार कन्हैया कुमार का खुलकर समर्थन किया था. हालांकि कन्हैया तो बेगुसराय में जीत हासिल नहीं कर पाए लेकिन इसको लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने स्वरा भास्कर की खिचाई करना शुरु दिया.
These are stills from #raanjhanaa Of the #holi sequence that we filmed in #banaras in the freezing winter of mid-December 2012! Writer #himanshusharma had beautifully written a grand Holi sequence into the screenplay capturing the energy, scale, bhaang-induced madness of Banaras's traditional Holi. It took us 3 days to shoot and the days chosen were 20, 21 and 22 December the COLDEST days of the year. The art department had also constructed a keechad (mud/slush) pool, very thoughtfully filled with warm water which soon turned cold!!! There were almost 200 plus junior artists used for the scene, some of whom were pouring buckets of water from terraces on us while we ran through the streets. I was scared of slipping and thus was barefoot!!! i have NEVER been so cold in my life as i was those three days. But it was the MOST fun i've ever had shooting. It was also the first time in my life that i played Holi in a sari.. The production was very sweet and kept blankets and buckets of hot water ready for us while we waited between shots. Interestingly the writer Himanshu Sharma was missing during the filming of this sequence, he did not come on set as all the actors had sworn to throw him into the keechad pool for writing such a long and vast Holi sequence! :) #throwback #shootlife #RaanjhanaaMemories #6yearsofraanjhanaa
A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara) on
सोशल मीडिया पर हमेशा एक्टिव रहने वाली एक्ट्रेस स्वरा भास्कर (Swara Bhasker) ने अपनी फिल्म 'राझणां' (Raanjhanaa) के 6 साल पूरे होने पर अपने इंस्टाग्राम एकाउंट से कुछ तस्वीरें पोस्ट की हैं. उन्होंने फिल्म के दौरान की फोटो को पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा, 'इस फिल्म को 6 साल पूरे हो गए हैं. इस फिल्म ने मेरी जिंदगी बदल दी.' एक्ट्रेस स्वरा भास्कर (Swara Bhasker) के इस पोस्ट पर वैसे तो बहुत सारे फैन्स ने उनको फिल्म के 6 साल पूरे होने पर बधाइयां दी. लेकिन कुछ यूजर्स ने स्वरा भास्कर की फोटो पर मोदी-मोदी के नारे लिख दिए.
बता दें साल 2013 में आई फिल्म 'राझणां' (Raanjhanaa) में साउथ एक्टर धनुष (Dhanush), सोनम कपूर (Sonam Kapoor) , अभय देओल (Abhay Deol) समेत स्वरा भास्कर (Swara Bhasker) भी लीड किरदार में नजर आए थे. इस फिल्म में धनुष और सोनम कपूर की एक्टिंग की काफी सराहना हुई थी. ये फिल्म इतनी शानदार थी कि आज भी इसके कुछ डायलॉग लोगों की जुबान पर रहते हैं. इस फिल्म की आधी शूटिंग वाराणसी में तो आधी दिल्ली में हुई थी. 'राझणां' (Raanjhanaa) ने सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होते ही बॉक्स ऑफिस पर भी अपना कब्जा जमाकर 100 करोड़ के क्लब में शामिल हुई.
