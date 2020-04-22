जोया मोरानी ने कोरोना से ठीक होने के बाद किया रक्तदान का फैसला, बोलीं- इसमें एंटीबॉडी होते हैं, जिससे...

खास बातें
- जोया मोरानी ने कोरोना से जूझ रहे लोगों की मदद के लिए बढ़ाया हाथ
- कोरोना मरीजों को रक्तदान करने का एक्ट्रेस ने किया फैसला
- जोया मोरानी ने कहा कि इसमें एंटीबॉडी होते हैं जो...
कोविड-19 (Covid-19) के बीच बॉलीवुड कलाकार लगातार लोगों की मदद के लिए आगे आ रहे हैं. इसी बीच कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) से स्वस्थ हुईं जोया मोरानी (Zoa Morani), उनकी बहन शजा मोरानी (Shaza Morani) और पिता करीम मोरानी (Karim Morani) भी लोगों की मदद के लिए आगे आए हैं. कोरोना वायरस से जंग जीतने के बाद उन्होंने रक्तदान करने का ऐलान किया है. इस बात की जानकारी खुद एक्ट्रेस जोया मोरानी ने मुंबई मिरर को दिये इंटरव्यू के दौरान दी है. बता दें कि कुछ दिनों पहले अजय देवगन और ऋतिक रोशन ने लोगों से पहल की थी कि वह कोरोना वायरस से ठीक होने के बाद अपना रक्त दान करें और लोगों की मदद करें.
#positiverecovery ☀️ Anddddd my father got home last night , treatment over and now our entire household is Covid-19 negative ! ???? All of us home now , healthy and in good spirits !!!???? Whirlwind of an experience but so happy to be on the other side of it.. Each one of us had a different experience with it in terms of symptoms, so for any advice the best thing is to get in touch with a Doctor or hospital... My Father - no symptoms (9 days in hospital) Sister - head ache and fever (6 days in hospital) Me - fever , fatigue , cough , chest congestion , shortness of breath and head ache ( 7 days in hospital) They were mild , and manageable. To sum it up in short - a flu with a strange over all feeling .. The Doctors and medical staff were fearless , positive and extremely helpful and caring ... @my_bmc @mybmchealthdept were on point with following up with us at every step , from making sure we are getting the right treatment to getting our entire building and road sanitised ! To making sure the other residents in our building are safe ! And yes they are 14 days of self isolation at home along with healthy eating , rest and vitamins has been advised.. So grateful for our Government for dealing with this Pandemic hands on ! Thank you Nanavati Hospital for taking care of my Father and Sister and sending them home fully cured Thank you Kokilaben hospital ! Indebted forever ! Thank youuuu everyone from the bottom of my heart for all the concern and warm wishes So grateful to be on the positive recovery side of this Pandemic . Sincere and deep prayers for the entire world and their families who got hit with the serious side of the illness ... #CovidRecovered #covid #ThankYouGod
ऐसे में जोया मोरानी (Zoa Morani) ने कोरोना वायरस से जूझ रहे लोगों की मदद के लिए रक्तदान करने का ऐलान किया है. उन्होंने अपने इंटरव्यू में बताया कि कोरोना वायरस से ठीक होने के 14 दिन बाद लोग अपना रक्त दान कर सकते हैं. उन्होंने इंटरव्यू में बताया, "इस वीकेंड हम अपना रक्त दान करने जा रहे हैं. कोरोना वायरस टेस्ट नेगिटिव आने के 14 दिन बाद आप अपना रक्त दूसरों को दान कर सकते हैं क्योंकि आपके रक्त में एंटीबॉडी होते हैं. यह अन्य लोगों को ठीक होने में मदद करता है."
बता दें कि जोया मोरानी (Zoa Morani) के साथ-साथ शजा मोरानी और उनके पिता करीम मोरानी भी कोरोना वायरस पॉजिटिव पाए गए थे. कोरोना वायरस पॉजिटिव पाए जाने के बाद जोया मोरानी का इलाज मुंबई के कोकीला बेन अस्पताल में हुआ था. वहीं, कोरोना वायरस की बात करें तो स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय की ओर से जारी ताजा आंकड़ों के मुताबिक भारत में कोरोनावायरस से संक्रमितों की संख्या 18985 हो गई है. पिछले 24 घंटों में कोरोना के 1329 नए मामले सामने आए हैं और 44 लोगों की मौत हुई है. देश में कोरोना से अब तक 603 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है, हालांकि 3260 मरीज इस बीमारी को हराने में कामयाब भी हुए हैं.