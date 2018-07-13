एथलीट हिमा दास ने देश के लिए लाया गोल्ड, अमिताभ बच्चन सहित इन बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने दी बधाई

T 2865 - CONGRATULATIONS .. #HimaDas , the first Indian Women to win a GOLD in World Athletic track event EVER ! INDIA is proud of you .. you have given us reason to hold up our heads HIGH ! JAI HIND !! 🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Q0YVCx6FSf— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 12, 2018
Yet another brilliant performance from India's daughter..Kudos to India's Hima Das who made history by becoming our first track athlete to become a world champion at any level after winning the women's 400m at the U-20 World Championships in Tampere, Finland on Thursday#HimaDas— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) July 13, 2018
Historic! Congratulations Hima Das for winning India's first Gold at a global track event in Under - 20 World Athletics. Nicely done 👏👏— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 12, 2018
Congratulations #HimaDas for this stupendous feat. The toughest race 400 meters. The first Indian athlete to win a title in any track event. Huge day for Indian athletics. #girlpower#proud#history— arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) July 12, 2018
