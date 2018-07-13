NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
एथलीट हिमा दास ने देश के लिए लाया गोल्ड, अमिताभ बच्चन सहित इन बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने दी बधाई

अमिताभ बच्चन, शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा और अक्षय कुमार जैसी दिग्गज हस्तियों ने शुक्रवार को आईएएएफ टूर्नामेंट में इतिहास रचने वाली भारतीय एथलीट हिमा दास की सराहना की.

एथलीट हिमा दास ने देश के लिए लाया गोल्ड, अमिताभ बच्चन सहित इन बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने दी बधाई

हिमा दास

खास बातें

  1. हिमा दास ने रचा इतिहास
  2. अमिताभ बच्चन ने भी दी बधाई
  3. देश के लिए लाया गोल्ड मेडल
नई दिल्ली: अमिताभ बच्चन, शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा और अक्षय कुमार जैसी दिग्गज हस्तियों ने शुक्रवार को आईएएएफ टूर्नामेंट में इतिहास रचने वाली भारतीय एथलीट हिमा दास की सराहना की. सभी ने ट्वीट के जरिए हिमा को उनकी उपलब्धि के लिए बधाई दी. आईएएफ वर्ल्ड अंडर-20 चैम्पियनशिप की महिलाओं की 400 मीटर स्पर्धा में हिमा ने स्वर्ण जीत कर इतिहास रचा है. हिमा ने राटिना स्टेडियम में खेले गए फाइनल में 51.46 सेकंड का समय निकालते हुए जीत हासिल की. इसी के साथ वह इस चैम्पियनशिप में सभी आयु वर्गो में स्वर्ण जीतने वाली भारत की पहली महिला बन गई हैं.

दिग्गज सितारों ने ट्वीट किया-

अमिताभ बच्चन : हिमा दास को बधाई. वर्ल्ड एथलेटिक ट्रैक इवेंट में स्वर्ण जीतने वाली पहली भारतीय महिला हिमा दास! भारतीयों को आप पर गर्व है. आपने हमें सिर उठाने की वजह दी! जय हिंद!
शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा : भारत की बेटी का एक और शानदार प्रदर्शन. भारत की हिमा को बधाई. वह पहली भारतीय महिला एथलीट हैं, जिन्होंने गुरुवार को आईएएफ वर्ल्ड अंडर-20 चैम्पियनशिप की महिलाओं की 400 मीटर स्पर्धा में स्वर्ण जीत कर इतिहास रच दिया.
अक्षय कुमार : ऐतिहासिक! अंडर -20 विश्व एथलेटिक्स में वैश्विक ट्रैक कार्यक्रम में भारत का पहला स्वर्ण जीतने के लिए हिमा दास को बधाई. बहुत अच्छा किया है.
फरहान अख्तर : हिमा दास को बधाई. वर्ल्ड अंडर-20 चैम्पियनशिप में 400 मीटर की विजेता. गर्व है. यह चौंका देने वाली बात है कि 'भाग मिल्खा भाग' के पांच साल पूरे हुए और मिल्खाजी का सबसे बड़ा सपना भारतीय एथलीट को ट्रैक और मैदान में स्वर्ण जीतने देखना था.

अर्जुन रामपाल : इस शानदार जीत के लिए हिमा दास को बधाई. 400 मीटर की सबसे कठिन दौड़. पहले भारतीय एथलीट ने किसी खेल में शीर्षक जीता. भारतीय एथलीटों के लिए बड़ा दिन.
दीया मिर्जा : गर्व गर्व गर्व है! अविश्वसनीय दिन है. हिमा दास. भारत.

(इनपुट आईएएनएस से)


