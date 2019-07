नोरा फतेही ने 'साकी-साकी' पर डांस कर फैन्स से पूछा- मेरी पैंट का कलर बता सकते हो...देखें Video

This is so cool! Can u guys guess what the original color of the pants was? Whats ur favourite color on me? Thank you @letsvfx for making this Dance by @awez_darbar Singers @nehakakkar @tulsikumar15 @bpraak @tanishk_bagchi #osakisakidancechallenge #OSakiSaki #BatlaHouse

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on Jul 25, 2019 at 1:57am PDT