सुशांत मामले को लेकर बॉलीवुड डायरेक्टर ने किया ट्वीट, लिखा- 'रिया तो मोहरा हैं मुंबई पुलिस और महाराष्ट्र सरकार तो...'

युजवेंद्र चहल की मंगेतर Dhanashree Verma और गुरु रंधावा ने अब सुरमा-सुरमा सॉन्ग पर मचाया तहलका, वायरल हुआ Video

Trivia: Once, in a farm house, SSR had an argument with a Star protege whom the star had launched. The star lost his temper and threatened SSR that he would finish his career like he did with others.



Rhea is just a facade. MuM Pol & Mah Govt is protecting very powerful people.