बॉलीवुड के मशहूर विलेन रंजीत ने शेयर की बीवी और बेटी की Photo, बोले- खून पीने वाली जोड़ी...

My first film, Saawan Bhadon where I played Rekha's brother. After I gave my first shot, my producer & director Mohan Sahgal called me a kharbhuja (melon) .. Uninteresting & rough on the outside, textured & full of flavour on the inside. He said if he knew this earlier, he would have given me the main villain's role - which was a great encouragement for me as a newcomer!

