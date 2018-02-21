NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीबजट-2018वीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | बॉलीवुड |

शाहरुख-आमिर से मिले कनाडा के पीएम जस्टिन ट्रूडो, ट्वीटर पर शेयर की ये बात

सुपरस्टार शाहरुख खान ने मंगलवार को कनाडा के प्रधानमंत्री जस्टिन ट्रूडो व उनके परिवार के साथ मुंबई में मुलाकात की.

,
857 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
शाहरुख-आमिर से मिले कनाडा के पीएम जस्टिन ट्रूडो, ट्वीटर पर शेयर की ये बात

शाहरुख खान के साथ कनाडा के पीएम जस्टिन ट्रूडो की फैमिली

खास बातें

  1. शाहरुख से मिले कनाडा के पीएम
  2. अपने परिवार के साथ दिखाई दिए ट्रूडो
  3. भारतीय वेश-भूषा में था ट्रूडो परिवार
नई दिल्ली: सुपरस्टार शाहरुख खान ने मंगलवार को कनाडा के प्रधानमंत्री जस्टिन ट्रूडो व उनके परिवार के साथ मुंबई में मुलाकात की. ट्रूडो अपनी पत्नी सोफी ग्रेगोर, बेटी एला-ग्रेस और दो बेटे जेवियर जेम्स और हेड्रियन के साथ भारत दौरे पर आए हैं. ट्रूडो परिवार पिछले शनिवार 17 फरवरी को दिल्ली को पहुंचे हैं. कनाडा के प्रधानमंत्री जस्टिन ट्रूडो भारत यात्रा के लिए काफी लंबे दौरे पर हैं. न्यूज एजेंसी एएफपी ने शाहरुख से मिले ट्रूडो संग कई फोटो शेयर की है. ट्रूडो परिवार पूरे भारतीय वेश-भूषा में दिखाई दे रहे हैं. कैनेडियन पीएम ट्रूडो ने शेरवानी पहना हुआ है.

95 वर्षीय दिलीप कुमार की खैरियत लेने पहुंचे उनके 'बेटे', सामने आई तस्वीर

जबकि ट्रूडो की पत्नी सोफी ऑफ व्हाइट साड़ी पहनी हुई दिखाई दे रही हैं. उन्होंने भारतीय परंपरागत तरीके से खुद को तैयार किया हुआ है. वहीं उनके बच्चे भी भारतीय परिधानों में नजर आ रहे हैं. ट्रूडो ने ट्विटर पर शाहरुख के साथ एक तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए कहा कि हम बॉलीवुड और कनाडा फिल्म जगत के बीच मजबूत संबंधों और नई सह-प्रोडक्शन संभावनाओं का जश्न मना रहे हैं. और, खुद शाहरुख खान से बढ़कर और कौन इससे बेहतर मददगार हो सकता है. मिलकर काफी खुशी हुई.

srk afp

srk afp
 
ट्रूडो अपने भारतीय समकक्ष नरेंद्र मोदी के आमंत्रण पर अपने आठ दिवसीय दौरे के लिए शनिवार को भारत पहुंचे हैं. कनाडा के प्रधानमंत्री जस्टिन ट्रूडो ने शाहरुख ही नहीं बल्कि आमिर खान, फरहान अख्तर और अनुपम खेर से भी मुलाकात की.

VIDEO: मीडिया से बात करते हुए शाहरुख खान ने खोले दिल के राज


 ...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

857 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... केजरीवाल सरकार और अफसरों में तलवार खिंचने का क्या ये है कारण?
Justin TrudeauShah Rukh KhanCanada Prime Minister

Advertisement

 
 
 