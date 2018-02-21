शाहरुख-आमिर से मिले कनाडा के पीएम जस्टिन ट्रूडो, ट्वीटर पर शेयर की ये बात

Morning at Sabarmati ashram, where Mahatma Gandhi lived from 1917 to 1930. Fascinating and beautiful place of peace. pic.twitter.com/Np7X68bKqW— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 20, 2018
.@aamir_khan, notre délégation a été très heureuse de vous rencontrer. Merci d’être venu célébrer avec nous l’espoir d’un avenir meilleur pour l’industrie du film de nos deux pays. pic.twitter.com/Yv8nRmSgts— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 21, 2018
I was about Xav's age when I first visited the Taj Mahal almost 35 years ago... and it's amazing to be back with him & the family on Day 1 of our trip to India. pic.twitter.com/EN6VnkYBU2— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 18, 2018
