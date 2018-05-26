NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | बॉलीवुड |

CBSE Result को लेकर Tension को यूं दूर भगा रहे हैं Students, बोले- माय रिजल्ट इज माय रिजल्ट...

CBSE (सेंट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ सेकंडरी एजुकेशन ) की क्लास 12वीं का रिजल्ट आज आने वाला है. ट्विटर पर #CBSEResults ट्रेंड कर रहा है और लोग रिजल्ट को लेकर खूब मजाक कर रहे हैं.

,
3 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
CBSE Result को लेकर Tension को यूं दूर भगा रहे हैं Students, बोले- माय रिजल्ट इज माय रिजल्ट...

CBSE 12th Board Result: फाइल फोटो

खास बातें

  1. 12वीं का आने वाला है रिजल्ट
  2. स्टुडेंट्स के बीच है जबरदस्त टेंशन
  3. ट्विटर पर यूं चल रहा है मजाक
नई दिल्ली: सेंट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ सेकंडरी एजुकेशन (CBSE) की क्लास 12वीं का रिजल्ट आज आने वाला है. सीबीएसई की 12वीं क्लास के स्टुडेंट्स रिजल्ट का बहुत ही बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं. बारहवीं क्लास के छात्रों की निगाहें नतीजों के लिए जहां कई वेबसाइटों पर लगी हुई हैं, वहीं Twitter पर #CBSEResults हैशटैग टॉप ट्रेंड में चल रहा है और इस हैशटैग के तहत सीबीएसई की बारहवीं कक्षा के छात्र रिजल्ट को लेकर अपने इमोशंस को जाहिर कर रहे हैं. मजेदार यह है कि नतीजों की इस बेला में सलमान खान की फिल्म 'रेस 3' की एक्ट्रेस डेजी शाह का डायलॉग 'आर बिजनेस आर बिजनेस, नन ऑफ योर बिजनेस' खूब हिट हो रहा है.
 
Twitter पर छात्र और कई लोग इस डायलॉग का इस्तेमाल अपनी टेंशन दूर भगाने के लिए इसका इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं. अकसर रिजल्ट के मौके पर देखा गया है कि लोग एक दूसरे से नतीजों के बारे में पूछते हैं तो इसका जवाब भी कई छात्रों ने ढूंढ लिया है.
 
एक स्टुडेंट ने ट्वीट किया हैः "रिश्तेदार ने पूछाः बेटा रिजल्टय़ मैने जवाब दियाः माय रिजल्ट इज माय रिजल्ट, नन ऑफ योर रिजल्ट." इस तरह की कई पंच लाइन Twitter पर ट्रेंड कर रही हैं.

 
कुछ लोग तो पैरेंट्स को सलाह दे रहे हैं कि वे अपने बच्चों के अंकों की तुलना दूसरे बच्चों के साथ न करें क्योंकि हर कोई अपने आप में खास होता है. एक ने मजाक करते हुए लिखा हैः "आज 26/5 है और कुछ लोगों के लिए थोड़ी ही देर में 26/11 (मुंबई हमले) होने वाला है." 

टिप्पणियां
 
एक ने ट्वीट किया हैः "आज के दिन ही तुम लोगों को पता चलेगा कि तुम्हारे रिलेटिव्ज कितने हैं....जिन्हें नहीं जानते उनसे भी इंट्रो होगा तुम्हारा..."

  ...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

3 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... राहुल गांधी के मंदसौर दौरे से पहले मध्यप्रदेश कांग्रेस में मच गया घमासान
CBSE Class 12 board resultcbse resultcbse 12 result 2018

Advertisement

 
 
 