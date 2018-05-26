CBSE Result को लेकर Tension को यूं दूर भगा रहे हैं Students, बोले- माय रिजल्ट इज माय रिजल्ट...

#CBSEResult2018#keepsmilingpic.twitter.com/OSPxAej9Tx— prateek srivastava (@prateeksri227) May 26, 2018
Its 26/5 today,— Aamir Raza (@aamirraza036) May 26, 2018
Soon it will change to 26/1 for some and 26/11 for others. #CBSE#CBSEResult#CBSEResult2018
*Relatives calling after my results are out*— Pratik Banerjee (@PK_Banerjee) May 26, 2018
They - Hello Beta? Marks kinne aaye?
Me - Aa gye meri maut ka tamaasha dekhne🤬🤬#CBSE#CBSEResult2018
People are calling me and asking how I feel on how the result is gonna go down and stuff. If you keep call' me the only thing that's gonna go down is your dead body. #CBSEResult#CBSEResults#CBSEResult2018pic.twitter.com/QG7GDtz9wE— Nishtha Saxena (@humanmutant) May 26, 2018
