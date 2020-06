चिरंजीवी सरजा की पत्नी हैं गर्भवती, पहले बच्चे का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे थे पति-पत्नी

Actress Meghna Raj's husband and Kannada Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja Died of cardiac arrest Kannada action star Chiranjeevi Sarja died after a massive cardiac arrest in the city on Sunday. He was 39. The last rituals will be held at 11 am on Monday at the farmhouse of his sibling and actor Dhruva Sarja close Kanakapura. The sudden death of the actor has stunned his fans and the whole film industry. Chiranjeevi Sarja, child of Vijay Kumar and Ammanni, was born to a group of well known film personalities. #linkinbio???? For more info visit: https://bit.ly/2YbNOAn . . . . #latestnews #uniquetimes #entertainmentlatestnews #ChiranjeeviSarja #MeghnaRaj

