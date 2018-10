Waheguru ji ka Khalsa Waheguru ji ki Fateh.. We are deeply saddened to inform you of the demise of Amarjeet Singh our elder brother who had been hospitalised over the last few days. Amarjeet Bhaji departed for his heavenly abode today early morning. The cremation will take place at 5pm today at Tilak Vihar Cremation Ground. Waheguru..

