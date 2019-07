करण जौहर की पार्टी में दिखा बॉलीवुड के सितारों का जमावड़ा, लेट नाइट पार्टी के VIDEO में नजर आए कई सेलिब्रेटीज

Had the pleasure to be the first to see #dearcomrade ! What a powerful and intense love story !!! Top notch performances by @thedeverakonda and @rashmika_mandanna !! The film is exceptionally moving and leaves you with such an important and relevant message! Strongly directed by debut director @bharatkamma and wonderfully produced by @mythriofficial !! Exceptional music by #justinprabhakaran Glad to ANNOUNCE that @dharmamovies will be producing the Hindi remake of #dearcomrade !! Super excited about this!!!

