Great couple! Great locale in Italy! Great event! Wishing @RanveerOfficial and @deepikapadukone a wonderful wedding, and a lifetime of happiness. https://t.co/pPY6gBol8Z

Guests list, wedding date and more!



Here’s every detail you need to know about @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial’s Italy wedding.https://t.co/dyRggzIz0T