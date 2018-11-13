NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
दीपिका पादुकोण कल करेंगी रणवीर सिंह से शादी, वेडिंग में चार चांद लगाएंगी ये पंंजाबी सिंगर...

दीपिका पादुकोण (Deepika Padukone) और रणवीर सिंह (Ranveer Singh) की शादी (Deep-Veer Wedding) बुधवार को इटली के लेक कोमो के विला दे बलबियानेलो (villa del balbianello) में होगी.

,
14 और 15 नवंबर को होगी दीपिका पादुकोण और रणवीर सिंह की शादी

खास बातें

  1. 14 और 15 नंवबर को होगी रणवीर-दीपिका की शादी
  2. लेक कोमो के विला दे बलबियानेलो में होगी शादी
  3. शादी के बाद बेंगलुरू और मुंबई में होगा रिसेप्शन
नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस दीपिका पादुकोण (Deepika Padukone) और अभिनेता रणवीर सिंह (Ranveer Singh) 14 और 15 नवंबर को लेक कोमो (इटली) के विला दे बलबियानेलो (Villa-Del-Balbianello) में शादी करने जा रहे हैं. दीपिका-रणवीर ने अपनी शादी को बेहद प्राइवेट रखा है और 30 मेहमानों की मौजूदगी में जोड़ी सात फेरे लेगी. शादी की तस्वीरें या वीडियो लीक न हो, इसका स्टार्स ने खास ख्याल रखा है. पंजाबी सिंगर हर्षदीप कौर इटली में होने वाले शादी समारोह में अपनी रूहानी आवाज के जरिए चार चांद लगाएंगी. शादी के जश्न में प्रस्तुति देने के लिए लोकप्रिय गायिका हर्षदीप और संजोय दास सहित संगीत कलाकारों का एक समूह विवाह के कार्यक्रम स्थल पर पहुंचा है, जो खूबसूरत लेक कोमो में होगा. 

संजोय ने मंगलवार को ट्विटर पर लिखा, "हम दीपिका पादुकोण और रणवीर सिंह के खास अवसर के लिए मिलान पहुंच गए हैं. मैं हर्षदीप कौर, बॉबी पाठक और फिरोज खान के साथ प्रस्तुति दे रहा हूं." सुजोय ने बाद में इसे डिलीट कर दिया, क्योंकि शादी से जुड़े कार्यक्रमों को निजी रखने की पूरी कोशिश की जा रही है. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

'हीर', 'दिलबरो' जैसे गानों की गायिका हर्षदीप ने फ्लाइट से एक तस्वीर पोस्ट कर प्रशंसकों को समारोह में शामिल होने जाने का संकेत दिया. उन्होंने तस्वीर के साथ कैप्शन में लिखा, "एक बेहद खास अवसर के लिए खास जगह जा रही हूं. अरिदवरची? (अलविदा)"
  दीपिका पादुकोण (Deepika Padukone) और रणवीर सिंह (Ranveer Singh) की शादी (Deep-Veer Wedding) बुधवार को इटली के लेक कोमो के विला दे बलबियानेलो (villa del balbianello) में होगी. शादी की तैयारियां जोरों-शोरों पर चल रही है. शादी के बाद दोनों सितारे बेंगलुरू में 21 नवंबर और मुंबई में 28 नवंबर को रिसेप्शन देंगे. 

रणवीर-दीपिका शादी में मेहमानों से कोई गिफ्ट नहीं लेंगे. गिफ्ट की जगह मेहमान दीपिका पादुकोण के लिव-लव-लाफ फाउंडेशन में पैसे डोनेट कर सकते हैं. यह फाउंडेशन मेंटल हेल्थ के मुद्दे को समर्पित है. यह एक ऐसी संस्था है जो दिमागी स्वास्थ्य से जुड़े मुद्दों पर बातचीत कर उनके हल निकालने की दिशा में काम करती है. कपल ने आग्रह किया है कि अगर गेस्ट गिफ्ट देना चाहते हैं तो संस्था में डोनेट कर दें. 

(इनपुट: IANS से भी)


