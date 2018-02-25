NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
श्रीदेवी के निधन के बाद शोक में डूबा फिल्म जगत, प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने ट्वीट कर कहा, मेरे पास शब्द नहीं है

हिंदी फिल्मों की जानी मानी अभिनेत्री श्रीदेवी का बीती रात दुबई में निधन हो गया.

,
फाइल फोटो

खास बातें

  1. श्रीदेवी के निधन के बाद सदमे में बॉलीवुड
  2. श्रीदेवी की जन्म 13 अगस्त 1963 को तमिलनाडु में हुआ था
  3. दिल का दौरा पड़ने के कारण उनका निधन हो गया
नई दिल्ली: हिंदी फिल्मों की जानी मानी अभिनेत्री श्रीदेवी का बीती रात दुबई में निधन हो गया. बताया जा रहा है कि दिल का दौरा पड़ने के कारण उनका निधन हुआ. श्रीदेवी के निधन की सूचना मिलते ही पूरा बॉलीवुड और उनके फैंस शोक में डूब गए. श्रीदेवी की जन्म 13 अगस्त 1963 को तमिलनाडु में हुआ था. उन्होंने बतौर बाल कलाकर अपनी फिल्मी करियर की शुरुआत की थी. उसके बाद उन्होंने भारत की पहली महिला सुपरस्टार का सफर तय किया. श्रीदेवी का बॉलीवुड में प्रवेश 1978 के फिल्म सोलहवां सावन से हुआ था, लेकिन उन्होंने वर्ष 1983 की फिल्म हिम्मतवाला से खूब सुर्खियां बटोरीं. श्रीदेवी की सदमा, नागिन,निगाहें, मिस्टर इन्डिया, चालबाज़, लम्हे, खुदा गावाह और जुदाई फ़िल्में हैं. श्रीदेवी को अब तक पांच फिल्मफेयर अवार्ड मिल चुका है.

श्रीदेवी ने फिल्म प्रोड्यूसर बोनी कपूर से शादी की थी. श्रीदेवी और बोनी कपूर की दो बेटियां हैं. जाह्नवी कपूर और खुशी कपूर.  श्रीदेवी के निधन पर गायक आदनान सामी ने दुख व्यक्त करते हुए लिखा कि मेरे पास कोई शब्द नहीं है.
 
बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री रिचा चड्ढ़ा ने श्रीदेवी के निधन को काफी निराशाजनक बताया
प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने ट्वीट करके कहा कि मेरे पास शब्द नहीं है. जिन्होंने भी श्रीदेवी को प्यार किया उन सभी को सांत्वना. 
सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने उनके निधन पर ट्वीट कर लिखा, सचमुच काफी दुखद खबर है.  
बॉलीवुड की डिंपल गर्ल प्रीति जिंटा ने ट्वीट कर कहा, "मेरे लिए काफी शॉकिंग खबर है, क्योंकि श्रीदेवी मेरी ऑलटाइन फेवरेट एक्ट्रेस थीं."
सुस्मिता सेन ने श्रीदेवी के निधन पर शोक जताते हुए लिखा, |इस खबर के बाद मैं काफी शॉक में हूं"
वहीं प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने अपने दूसरे ट्वीट में लिखा, "ये पल, ये लम्हे हर पल याद करेंगे..ये मौसम चले गए तो हम फरियाद करेंगे." उनके निधन के बाद समूचा बॉलीवुड दुख व्यक्त कर रहा है.


वीडियो : जब श्रीदेवी ने की थी अमिताभ बच्चन की तारीफ

 


