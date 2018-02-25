श्रीदेवी के निधन के बाद शोक में डूबा फिल्म जगत, प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने ट्वीट कर कहा, मेरे पास शब्द नहीं है

I am at a loss for words & jolted as if struck by lightening at this late hour of the night to learn about the shocking & tragic news & untimely demise of #Sridevi ji. Heartbroken. She was India’s sweetheart, an incredible artiste & a beautiful human being. Gone too soon. RIP. pic.twitter.com/VEIveFY4tw— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) February 24, 2018
Oh, no! In her own way, she lit up the screen. Such a star! No age to go. #Sridevi.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 24, 2018
Oh man!The screen is blurry. Gutted! Was so excited after Mom and English Vinglish,that we’d see more of her.Childhood,love,inspiration. Gone too soon... legend. Exceptional talent. #RIPSridevi this loss feels personal.— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 24, 2018
I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day . RIP— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2018
Really Shocked and disturbed to hear that Sridevi Ma’am is no more #RIP#Sridevi— Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) February 24, 2018
Heartbroken & shocked to hear that my all time favourite #Sridevi is no more. May god give peace to her soul & strength to the family #RIP— Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 24, 2018
I just heard Ma’am Sridevi passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest. I am in shock...cant stop crying...— sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) February 24, 2018
उनके निधन के बाद समूचा बॉलीवुड दुख व्यक्त कर रहा है.
Ye Lamhe , ye pal hum har pal yaad karenge.. ye mausam chale gaye toh hum fariyad karenge.. #RIPSridevi— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2018
