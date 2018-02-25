श्रीदेवी के निधन के बाद शोक में डूबा फिल्म जगत, प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने ट्वीट कर कहा, मेरे पास शब्द नहीं है

खास बातें श्रीदेवी के निधन के बाद सदमे में बॉलीवुड श्रीदेवी की जन्म 13 अगस्त 1963 को तमिलनाडु में हुआ था दिल का दौरा पड़ने के कारण उनका निधन हो गया

I am at a loss for words & jolted as if struck by lightening at this late hour of the night to learn about the shocking & tragic news & untimely demise of #Sridevi ji. Heartbroken. She was India’s sweetheart, an incredible artiste & a beautiful human being. Gone too soon. RIP. pic.twitter.com/VEIveFY4tw — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) February 24, 2018

Oh, no! In her own way, she lit up the screen. Such a star! No age to go. #Sridevi. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 24, 2018

Oh man!The screen is blurry. Gutted! Was so excited after Mom and English Vinglish,that we’d see more of her.Childhood,love,inspiration. Gone too soon... legend. Exceptional talent. #RIPSridevi this loss feels personal. — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 24, 2018

I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day . RIP — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2018



Really Shocked and disturbed to hear that Sridevi Ma’am is no more #RIP#Sridevi — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) February 24, 2018

Heartbroken & shocked to hear that my all time favourite #Sridevi is no more. May god give peace to her soul & strength to the family #RIP — Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 24, 2018

I just heard Ma’am Sridevi passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest. I am in shock...cant stop crying... — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) February 24, 2018

Ye Lamhe , ye pal hum har pal yaad karenge.. ye mausam chale gaye toh hum fariyad karenge.. #RIPSridevi — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2018

हिंदी फिल्मों की जानी मानी अभिनेत्री श्रीदेवी का बीती रात दुबई में निधन हो गया. बताया जा रहा है कि दिल का दौरा पड़ने के कारण उनका निधन हुआ. श्रीदेवी के निधन की सूचना मिलते ही पूरा बॉलीवुड और उनके फैंस शोक में डूब गए. श्रीदेवी की जन्म 13 अगस्त 1963 को तमिलनाडु में हुआ था. उन्होंने बतौर बाल कलाकर अपनी फिल्मी करियर की शुरुआत की थी. उसके बाद उन्होंने भारत की पहली महिला सुपरस्टार का सफर तय किया. श्रीदेवी का बॉलीवुड में प्रवेश 1978 के फिल्म सोलहवां सावन से हुआ था, लेकिन उन्होंने वर्ष 1983 की फिल्म हिम्मतवाला से खूब सुर्खियां बटोरीं. श्रीदेवी की सदमा, नागिन,निगाहें, मिस्टर इन्डिया, चालबाज़, लम्हे, खुदा गावाह और जुदाई फ़िल्में हैं. श्रीदेवी को अब तक पांच फिल्मफेयर अवार्ड मिल चुका है.श्रीदेवी ने फिल्म प्रोड्यूसर बोनी कपूर से शादी की थी. श्रीदेवी और बोनी कपूर की दो बेटियां हैं. जाह्नवी कपूर और खुशी कपूर. श्रीदेवी के निधन पर गायक आदनान सामी ने दुख व्यक्त करते हुए लिखा कि मेरे पास कोई शब्द नहीं है.बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री रिचा चड्ढ़ा ने श्रीदेवी के निधन को काफी निराशाजनक बतायाप्रियंका चोपड़ा ने ट्वीट करके कहा कि मेरे पास शब्द नहीं है. जिन्होंने भी श्रीदेवी को प्यार किया उन सभी को सांत्वना.सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने उनके निधन पर ट्वीट कर लिखा, सचमुच काफी दुखद खबर है.बॉलीवुड की डिंपल गर्ल प्रीति जिंटा ने ट्वीट कर कहा, "मेरे लिए काफी शॉकिंग खबर है, क्योंकि श्रीदेवी मेरी ऑलटाइन फेवरेट एक्ट्रेस थीं."सुस्मिता सेन ने श्रीदेवी के निधन पर शोक जताते हुए लिखा, |इस खबर के बाद मैं काफी शॉक में हूं"वहीं प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने अपने दूसरे ट्वीट में लिखा, "ये पल, ये लम्हे हर पल याद करेंगे..ये मौसम चले गए तो हम फरियाद करेंगे."उनके निधन के बाद समूचा बॉलीवुड दुख व्यक्त कर रहा है.