NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीबजट-2018वीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | बॉलीवुड |

सब्यसाची मुखर्जी ने 'साड़ी' को लेकर दिया ऐसा बयान कि ट्विटर पर फूटा लोगों का गुस्सा

मशहूर कॉमेडियन तन्मय भट्ट ने ट्वीट किया, "हो सकता है कि कुछ युवतियां साड़ी पहन नहीं रही' क्योंकि आप उन्हें 80,000 रुपये में बेच रहे हैं."

,
21 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
सब्यसाची मुखर्जी ने 'साड़ी' को लेकर दिया ऐसा बयान कि ट्विटर पर फूटा लोगों का गुस्सा

साड़ी से जुड़ी टिप्पणी के लिए सब्यसाची को लेकर लोग नाराज

खास बातें

  1. महिला होकर साड़ी पहननी नहीं आती तो शर्म करो : सब्यसाची
  2. टिप्पणी के लिए ट्विटर पर ट्रोल हुए डिजाइनर
  3. युवतियां साड़ी नहीं पहनती, क्योंकि आप 80 हजार में बेचते हैं : तन्मय भट्ट
नई दिल्ली: भारत के मशहूर फैशन डिजाइनर सब्यसाची मुखर्जी ने बीते शनिवार हावर्ड इंडिया कॉन्फ्रेंस में भारतीय छात्रों को संबोधित करते हुए कुछ ऐसा कह दिया, जिसको लेकर उनकी ट्विटर पर खूब आलोचना हो रही है. कॉन्फ्रेंस में सब्यसाची ने कहा था, "मुझे लगता है कि अगर आप मुझसे कहेंगी कि आपको साड़ी पहनने नहीं आती, तो मैं कहूंगा कि आपको शर्म आनी चाहिए. यह आपकी संस्कृति का हिस्सा है, आपको इसके लिए खड़ा होना चाहिए." 

 अक्षय कुमार की सबसे कमजोर फिल्म बनी 'पैडमैन', कमाई के मामले में Flop फिल्मों से भी पीछे

साड़ी को लेकर सब्यसाची मुखर्जी की टिप्पणी पर विवाद शुरू हो गया है और सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने उनकी आलोचना की है. महिलाओं ने मुखर्जी की टिप्पणी का विरोध किया. एक महिला ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, "सब्यसाची अलविदा, आपने कितनी उथली बात की है. रिकॉर्ड के लिए बता दूं कि मुझे भी नहीं पता कि साड़ी कैसे पहनूं." 

Anushka Sharma शादी के बाद बनीं ममता, लगाया मौजी के नाम का सिंदूर

प्रियंका नाम की एक दूसरी महिला ने लिखा, "सब्यसाची आपको शर्म आनी चाहिए. एक और इंसान जो संस्कृति के नाम पर महिलाओं को नीचा दिखाने के लिए तैयार बैठा है. सच में? क्या महिलाओं के लिए और कुछ नहीं बस साड़ी पहनना ही मायने रखता है?" 

पढ़ें टवीट्स... मशहूर कॉमेडियन तन्मय भट्ट ने ट्वीट किया, "हो सकता है कि कुछ युवतियां साड़ी पहन नहीं रही' क्योंकि आप उन्हें 80,000 रुपये में बेच रहे हैं."

...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...

(इनपुट: PTI)


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

21 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... मंदिर-मस्जिद विवाद को सुलझाने के लिए फॉर्मूला देने वाले मौलाना सलमान नदवी छात्रों के सामने रो पड़े
Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Advertisement

 
 
 