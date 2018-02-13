सब्यसाची मुखर्जी ने 'साड़ी' को लेकर दिया ऐसा बयान कि ट्विटर पर फूटा लोगों का गुस्सा

खास बातें महिला होकर साड़ी पहननी नहीं आती तो शर्म करो : सब्यसाची टिप्पणी के लिए ट्विटर पर ट्रोल हुए डिजाइनर युवतियां साड़ी नहीं पहनती, क्योंकि आप 80 हजार में बेचते हैं : तन्मय भट्ट

भारत के मशहूर फैशन डिजाइनर सब्यसाची मुखर्जी ने बीते शनिवार हावर्ड इंडिया कॉन्फ्रेंस में भारतीय छात्रों को संबोधित करते हुए कुछ ऐसा कह दिया, जिसको लेकर उनकी ट्विटर पर खूब आलोचना हो रही है. कॉन्फ्रेंस में सब्यसाची ने कहा था, "मुझे लगता है कि अगर आप मुझसे कहेंगी कि आपको साड़ी पहनने नहीं आती, तो मैं कहूंगा कि आपको शर्म आनी चाहिए. यह आपकी संस्कृति का हिस्सा है, आपको इसके लिए खड़ा होना चाहिए."साड़ी को लेकर सब्यसाची मुखर्जी की टिप्पणी पर विवाद शुरू हो गया है और सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने उनकी आलोचना की है. महिलाओं ने मुखर्जी की टिप्पणी का विरोध किया. एक महिला ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, "सब्यसाची अलविदा, आपने कितनी उथली बात की है. रिकॉर्ड के लिए बता दूं कि मुझे भी नहीं पता कि साड़ी कैसे पहनूं."

There's a lot of other stuff our ancestors did or had to do, like child marriage, Sati etc. So, should we get back to that as well? Just asking, because apparently that's also connected to our roots. — Aayushi Gupta (@iam_aayushi) February 13, 2018

@sabya_mukherjee, what a male chauvinistic statement to make , least expected from a educated man like you. https://t.co/wF0oPsdcbM — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) February 12, 2018

So, I guess I wasted my time in trying to fulfill my dreams of becoming a CA. I forgot to learn how to wear a saree. Sorry. — Smita Lost Soul (@VikasGuptaFan1) February 12, 2018

Finally a dress/saree is gonna decide the shame factor !!!! I mean we are supposed to debate over #saree in 2018!!! C'mon.... #Savyasachi — Karv (@Mskar_V) February 12, 2018

Maybe fewer young women are not wearing sarees because you're selling em for 80K bro pic.twitter.com/atGail8ehq — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) February 12, 2018

प्रियंका नाम की एक दूसरी महिला ने लिखा, "सब्यसाची आपको शर्म आनी चाहिए. एक और इंसान जो संस्कृति के नाम पर महिलाओं को नीचा दिखाने के लिए तैयार बैठा है. सच में? क्या महिलाओं के लिए और कुछ नहीं बस साड़ी पहनना ही मायने रखता है?"पढ़ें टवीट्स...मशहूर कॉमेडियन तन्मय भट्ट ने ट्वीट किया, "हो सकता है कि कुछ युवतियां साड़ी पहन नहीं रही' क्योंकि आप उन्हें 80,000 रुपये में बेच रहे हैं."