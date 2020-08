सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने कार पर बैठकर यूं ली थी एंट्री, एकता कपूर ने फर्स्ट सीन का VIDEO किया शेयर

Lots of people were asking me about Sushant's first scene... this was the first scene we shot with him. This was his 1st scene on Television which went on-air in a show called ‘Kis Des Mein Hai Mera Dil'. He was the 2nd lead in that show, but we knew he was meant for greater things and he went and did just that. Lots of love, peace and prayers for this beautiful, beautiful piece of light and shining soul.

A post shared by Erkrek (@ektarkapoor) on Aug 6, 2020 at 11:26pm PDT