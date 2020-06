Golmaal Again के साथ न्यूजीलैंड में दोबारा खुलेंगे सिनेमाघर तो रोहित शेट्टी बोले- शो जारी रहना चाहिए...

New Zealand decides to re-release Golmaal Again in theatres making it the First Hindi Film to get a relaunch post covid. New Zealand is now covid free and is opening its theatres on 25th June with Golmaal Again. As it is rightly said - ‘'THE SHOW MUST GO ON...''

