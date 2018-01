Viral Video: फैन्स ने इस अंदाज में Hrithik Roshan को दी 44वें जन्मदिन की बधाई

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on Dec 6, 2016 at 7:04am PST

VIDEO: Check out how @iHrithik's fan celebrated his birthday in a special way. The video celebrates the star by highlighting some interesting facts.



#HrithikRoshan#HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan#Koimoipic.twitter.com/W9OpfXFvk5