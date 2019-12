ऋतिक रोशन ने पूरी की दीपिका पादुकोण की विश, यूं खिलाई चॉकलेट...Video हुआ वायरल

Deepika's wish comes true, Hrithik treats her to death by chocolate at @rohiniyer's house! Death by chocolate from Korner House OR chocolate by the sexiest man of the decade Hrithik Roshan! We are sure, Deepika has a new favorite! #hrithikroshan #hrithik #deepikapadukone

A post shared by Hrithikrules (Hrithik Roshan) (@hrithikrules_official) on Dec 17, 2019 at 3:17am PST