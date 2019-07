ऋतिक रोशन ने 'इक पल का जीना' पर किया ऐसा डांस, बार-बार देखा जा रहा वीडियो

@hrithikroshan dances with NGO kids on Ek Pal Ka Jeena during the promotion of his upcoming movie #Super30 #super30 #hrithikroshan #anandkumar #mrunalthakur #bollywood #dance #music #celebrity #celeb #movie #movies #ngo #films #film

A post shared by Filmfare Middle East (@filmfareme) on Jul 9, 2019 at 6:25am PDT