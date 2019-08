फिल्म निर्माता जे ओम प्रकाश पंचतत्व में विलीन, अंतिम यात्रा में कई बॉलीवुड कलाकार हुए शामिल- देखें Photo

Renowned producer - director #JOmPrakash saahab passed away early this morning. He directed films like Arpan, Aakhir kyon? Aapki kasam, Aadmi khilona hai & produced films like Ayee Milan ki Bela,Aya Sawan jhoom ke,Aaye din Bahar ke. He is maternal grandfather of #hrithikroshan May his soul rest in peace . #rip

