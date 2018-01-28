NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | बॉलीवुड |

IPL Auction 2018 में पहुंचीं सबसे कम उम्र की इस Star Daughter को क्या जानते हैं आप?

आईपीएल 2018 के ऑक्शन टेबल पर 16 साल की जाह्नवी मेहता, कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स की मैनेजमेंट टीम की एक प्रमुख सदस्य के रूप में मौजूद थीं जो कि इस नंबर गेम में भी हिस्सा लेती दिखाई दीं.

,
104 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
IPL Auction 2018 में पहुंचीं सबसे कम उम्र की इस Star Daughter को क्या जानते हैं आप?

प्रिटी जिंटा के साथ जाह्नवी मेहता.

खास बातें

  1. आईपीएल ऑक्शन में पहुंचीं जाह्नवी मेहता
  2. मां जूही चावला के साथ आईं नजर
  3. प्रिटी जिंटा ने पोस्ट की जाह्नवी के साथ सेल्फी
नई दिल्ली: इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) 11 या कहें आईपीएल 2018 के लिए खिलाड़ियों की नीलामी आज पूरी हो चुकी है. वैसे तो नीलामी में नीता अंबानी, प्रिटी जिंटा, जूही चावला समेत कई सेलेब्स मौजूद रहे, लेकिन हमारी निगाहें एक स्टार डॉटर पर जाकर टिकीं. नीलामी के दोनों दिन जाह्नवी मेहता सुर्खियों में बनी रहीं. 

Twinkle Khanna ने शेयर की पहले पीरियड की कहानी, बोलीं- एक दिन स्कूल की कैंटीन में...

आईपीएल 2018 के ऑक्शन टेबल पर 16 साल की जाह्नवी मेहता, कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स की मैनेजमेंट टीम की एक प्रमुख सदस्य के रूप में मौजूद थीं जो कि इस नंबर गेम में भी हिस्सा लेती दिखाई दीं. बता दें, जाह्नवी एक्ट्रेस जूही चावला और उनके पति जय मेहता की बेटी हैं. केआरके के ट्विटर अकाउंट पर आईपीएल ऑक्शन में शामिल होने वाली सबसे कम उम्र की मेंबर जाह्नवी की कई तस्वीरें साझा की गई.  Parineeti Chopra ने दिखाए Stretch Marks, सोशल मीडिया पर मिला ऐसा रिएक्शन

किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब की को-ओनर प्रिटी जिंटा ने भी जाह्नवी के साथ सेल्फी पोस्ट की है. कैप्शन में वह जाह्नवी की तारीफ करती दिखीं.
 
सुष्मिता सेन 8 साल बाद बॉलीवुड में वापसी करने को तैयार, लेकिन रखी ये शर्त

21 फरवरी, 2001 को जन्मी जाह्नवी लाइमलाइट की दुनिया से दूर रहना पसंद करती हैं. उन्होंने मुंबई के धीरूभाई अंबानी स्कूल से 10वीं पास की है और अब वह लंदन के चार्टर हाउस बोर्डिंग स्कूल में पढ़ाई कर रही हैं. उनके छोटे भाई का नाम अर्जुन मेहता है.

...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

104 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... भारत रहने के लिए दुनिया का दूसरा सबसे सस्ता देश, पढ़ें कौन है पहले पायदान पर
IPL Auction 2018

Advertisement

 
 
 