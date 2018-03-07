क्या कोकिलाबेन अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं इरफान खान, जानें पूरा सच?

दुर्लभ बीमारी से पीड़ित हैं इरफान खान, बोले- लड़ना नहीं छोडूंगा....
Although IrrfanKhan is unwell, all malicious news being spread about him and his condition since an hour or two are untrue. Likewise, all other horrendous news relating to his hospitalisation are fake. By God’s grace, Irrfan is in Delhi and that’s the only truth.— Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) March 6, 2018
March 5, 2018तो इस वजह से टली दीपिका पादुकोण और इरफान खान की नई फिल्म की शूटिंग...
