होम | बॉलीवुड |

क्या कोकिलाबेन अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं इरफान खान, जानें पूरा सच?

कोकिलाबेन अस्पताल के एक अधिकारी के मुताबिक, "यह सही नहीं हैं. वह इलाज के लिए यहां अस्पताल में भर्ती नहीं हैं." 

दुर्लभ बीमारी से पीड़ित हैं इरफान खान.

खास बातें

  1. इरफान मुंबई के कोकिलाबेन अस्पताल में भर्ती नहीं हैं : सूत्र
  2. फिलहाल हम कुछ नहीं कहेंगे : इरफान के प्रवक्ता
  3. इरफान खान 'दुर्लभ रोग' से पीड़ित
नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड अभिनेता इरफान खान के मुंबई के कोकिलाबेन अस्पताल में भर्ती होने की खबरें गलत हैं. अस्पताल के सूत्रों ने आज यह बात कही. अस्पताल की ओर से यह जानकारी ऐसे वक्त में आई है जब अफवाहें फैलने लगीं कि अभिनेता को मस्तिष्क कैंसर है और उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है. इरफान ने 5 मार्च को एक बयान जारी कर कहा था कि वह 'एक दुर्लभ बीमारी' से पीड़ित हैं और बीमारी का पता लगाने वाली अंतिम रिपोर्ट के बाद ही इसके बारे में अन्य जानकारी साझा करेंगे. कोकिलाबेन अस्पताल के एक अधिकारी के मुताबिक, "यह सही नहीं हैं. वह इलाज के लिए यहां अस्पताल में भर्ती नहीं हैं." 

क्या इस बीमारी से पीड़ित हैं इरफान खान? जानें सच्चाई
 
 

A post shared by Irrfan (@irrfan) on

दुर्लभ बीमारी से पीड़ित हैं इरफान खान, बोले- लड़ना नहीं छोडूंगा....

अभिनेता की टीम ने भी उनके अस्पताल में भर्ती होने की अफवाहों को खारिज किया है. उन्होंने इरफान को कैंसर होने की खबरों पर कोई टिप्पणी नहीं की. अभिनेता के एक प्रवक्ता के मुताबिक, "हम जल्द से जल्द इसपर टिप्पणी करेंगे. फिलहाल हम कुछ नहीं कहेंगे." 
ट्रेड एनालिस्ट कोमल नहाटा ने भी इरफान के अस्पताल में भर्ती होने की खबरों को गलत बताया था. ट्विटर पर उन्होंने मंगलवार रात लिखा, "इरफान खान अस्वस्थ हैं. लेकिन पिछले एक-दो घंटे से उनकी परिस्थिति के बारे में जैसे खबरें आ रही हैं, वह महज अफवाह है. उनके अस्पताल में भर्ती होने की खबर बिल्कुल गलत है. ईश्वर की कृपा से इरफान दिल्ली में हैं, यह एकमात्र सच है." तो इस वजह से टली दीपिका पादुकोण और इरफान खान की नई फिल्म की शूटिंग...

इरफान खान ने सोमवार रात ट्विटर पर एक पोस्ट में कहा कि उनकी बीमारी के बारे में जानकर वह और उनका परिवार परेशान है. साथ ही उन्होंने अपने प्रशंसकों से आग्रह किया कि वह उनके स्वास्थ्य के बारे में अटकलें न लगाएं. अभिनेता के प्रवक्ता ने 21 फरवरी को एक बयान जारी कर कहा था कि उन्हें 'पीलिया की गंभीर शिकायत' है.

VIDEO: आखिरी बार फिल्म 'करीब करीब सिंगल' में नजर आए इरफान खान...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...
(इनपुट: भाषा)


