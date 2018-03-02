श्रीदेवी के अंतिम संस्कार में मुस्कुराते हुए दिखीं जैकलीन फर्नांडीज, सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के यूजर्स

खास बातें श्रीदेवी के अंतिम संस्कार पर मुस्कुराईं जैकलीन सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के यूजर्स 24 फरवरी को हुआ था श्रीदेवी का निधन

Is @Asli_Jacqueline insane or just don't care or don't realize she is at a funeral ?? smiling as if she is at an award show. If you are not sad don't visit to show ur USELESS formalities #Sridevifuneral#RIPSridevi#Fake#Sridevipic.twitter.com/1j8tZFm9yE — Deep S Singh (@deep20ss) February 28, 2018

Dear @Asli_Jacqueline

If you don’t have respect for departed soul then avoid going for last rites just for the sake of media coverage. There was nothing to smile. #Sridevi was not only a actress but she was an institution of acting. A legend! Respect her. — Subrat Saurabh (@ChickenBiryanii) February 28, 2018

OMG . jacquline Why are you smiling ? — Rahul khan (@rahulkhana655) February 28, 2018

shame on u @Asli_Jacqueline you are smiling as if u are in a fun event . really shameless — The Eh Factor (@trevias_azuis) February 28, 2018

बॉलीवुड की सुपरस्टार एक्ट्रेस श्रीदेवी के निधन पर अंतिम दर्शन के लिए पहुंची जैकलीन फर्नाडीज की सोशल मीडिया पर काफी आलोचना की जा रही है. वजह यह है कि जैकलीन को इस दौरान स्माइल करते हुए कैमरे में कैद कर लिया गया. जिसकी फोटो ट्विटर पर काफी वायरल हो रही है. जैकलीन की यह तस्वीर लोखंडवाला के स्पोर्ट्स क्लब के बाहर की है, जहां दुबई में शनिवार की रात दुर्घटनावश मौत होने के कारण 3 दिन बाद श्रीदेवी के शव को मुंबई लाया गया था. इसी दौरान मुस्कुराते हुए जैकलीन को किसी फोटोग्राफर ने कैद कर लिया.यह फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर आने के बाद काफी वायरल हो रहा है. यूजर्स इस फोटो को लेकर जैकलीन की काफी आलोचना करते हुए दिखाई दे रहे हैं. ज्यादातर लोगों ने कुछ ऐसा कहा कि यदि आप सम्मान नहीं कर सकती तो आप उनके फ्यूनरल पर मत जाइए. एक यूजर ने तो जैकलीन की स्माइल करते हुए फोटो के साथ ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि क्या जैकलीन को समझ नहीं हैं या उन्हें परवाह नहीं या फिर नहीं पता कि वह अंतिम संस्कार में है? वह ऐसे मुस्कुरा रही हैं जैसे कि अवार्ड शो में हों. यदि आप दुखी नहीं हैं तो आप औपचारिकता के लिए मत जाइए.

बता दें कि श्रीदेवी का अंतिम संस्कार बुधवार को मुंबई के विले पारले स्थित पवन हंस दाहगृह में राजकीय सम्मान के साथ हुआ. इस दौरान बॉलीवुड की तमाम बड़ी हस्तियां पहुंचीं. श्रीदेवी के निधन के बाद उनके परिवार, संबंधी, दोस्त व फैन्स काफी दुखी हुए. 54 वर्षीय अभिनेत्री का निधन 24 फरवरी को दुबई की एक होटल में हुआ था, उस वक्त उनके साथ पति बोनी कपूर भी मौजूद थे.