श्रीदेवी के अंतिम संस्कार में मुस्कुराते हुए दिखीं जैकलीन फर्नांडीज, सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के यूजर्स

बॉलीवुड की सुपरस्टार एक्ट्रेस श्रीदेवी के निधन पर अंतिम दर्शन के लिए पहुंची जैकलीन फर्नाडीज की सोशल मीडिया पर काफी आलोचना की जा रही है.

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस जैकलीन फर्नांडीज

खास बातें

  1. श्रीदेवी के अंतिम संस्कार पर मुस्कुराईं जैकलीन
  2. सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के यूजर्स
  3. 24 फरवरी को हुआ था श्रीदेवी का निधन
नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड की सुपरस्टार एक्ट्रेस श्रीदेवी के निधन पर अंतिम दर्शन के लिए पहुंची जैकलीन फर्नाडीज की सोशल मीडिया पर काफी आलोचना की जा रही है. वजह यह है कि जैकलीन को इस दौरान स्माइल करते हुए कैमरे में कैद कर लिया गया. जिसकी फोटो ट्विटर पर काफी वायरल हो रही है. जैकलीन की यह तस्वीर लोखंडवाला के स्पोर्ट्स क्लब के बाहर की है, जहां दुबई में शनिवार की रात दुर्घटनावश मौत होने के कारण 3 दिन बाद श्रीदेवी के शव को मुंबई लाया गया था. इसी दौरान मुस्कुराते हुए जैकलीन को किसी फोटोग्राफर ने कैद कर लिया.

चांदनी से मिस्टर इंडिया तक, Sridevi की इन साड़ियों ने फैन्स को बनाया दीवाना

यह फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर आने के बाद काफी वायरल हो रहा है. यूजर्स इस फोटो को लेकर जैकलीन की काफी आलोचना करते हुए दिखाई दे रहे हैं. ज्यादातर लोगों ने कुछ ऐसा कहा कि यदि आप सम्मान नहीं कर सकती तो आप उनके फ्यूनरल पर मत जाइए. एक यूजर ने तो जैकलीन की स्माइल करते हुए फोटो के साथ ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि क्या जैकलीन को समझ नहीं हैं या उन्हें परवाह नहीं या फिर नहीं पता कि वह अंतिम संस्कार में है? वह ऐसे मुस्कुरा रही हैं जैसे कि अवार्ड शो में हों. यदि आप दुखी नहीं हैं तो आप औपचारिकता के लिए मत जाइए. 
 
श्रीदेवी की याद में भावुक हुए अमिताभ बच्चन, कहा- तुम जैसे गए ऐसे भी जाता नहीं कोई...

jacqueline ndtv

बता दें कि श्रीदेवी का अंतिम संस्कार बुधवार को मुंबई के विले पारले स्थित पवन हंस दाहगृह में राजकीय सम्मान के साथ हुआ. इस दौरान बॉलीवुड की तमाम बड़ी हस्तियां पहुंचीं. श्रीदेवी के निधन के बाद उनके परिवार, संबंधी, दोस्त व फैन्स काफी दुखी हुए. 54 वर्षीय अभिनेत्री का निधन 24 फरवरी को दुबई की एक होटल में हुआ था, उस वक्त उनके साथ पति बोनी कपूर भी मौजूद थे. 

VIDEO: श्रीदेवी के अंतिम सफर में उमड़े फैन्स

