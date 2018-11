Viral Pic: जाह्नवी-खुशी से अर्जुन-अंशुला तक, चारों बच्चों के साथ बोनी कपूर ने मनाया जन्मदिन

U made a film Called #MrIndia the film had a very relevant line ‘Zindagi ki yahi Reet hai haar ke baad hi jeet hai ‘ after the bad, comes the good dad Happy birthday have a lifetime full of happiness from ur family ur 3 kids and @khushi05k the legend & ur Favourite child !!!

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Nov 10, 2018 at 11:03am PST