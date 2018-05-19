रेप वाले चुटकुले को लेकर 'पद्मावत' का ये एक्टर विवाद में फंसा, यूजर्स ने लगाई लताड़

खास बातें बुरे फंसे जिम सरभ रेप पर किया था जोक ट्विटर यूजर्स ने लगाई लताड़

Rape is a dark word. Let’s not water it down to describe a brutal gym session or a bad day at work or with a joke.@jimSarbh#KanganaRanaut have some sense before cracking such jokes !! — Dhruvesh Shah(@dhruveshshahz16) May 17, 2018

Kangs is A+ grade hypocrite (nothing new) and this Jim Sarbh turned out to be a piece of shit. Rape jokes are not okay... stfu .. — BANNO (@Inception700) May 15, 2018

Dear Jim Sarbh/ Kangana Ranaut

Rape jokes are not funny. Rape is NOT a joke. If you tell or laugh at jokes about rape you are a part of the problem. https://t.co/Pk5bSB9zCr — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@karishmau) May 15, 2018

'पद्मावत' फिल्म के अभिनेता जिम सरभ एक वीडियो के चलते विवादों में घिर गए हैं. वीडियो में उन्हें कथित तौर पर बलात्कार पर एक चुटकुला सुनाते हुए देखा जा रहा है और अभिनेत्री कंगना रनौत उस पर हंस रही है तथा ताली बजा रही हैं. यह वीडियो कान फिल्म समारोह से इतर एक पार्टी में शूट किया गया है, जिसमें जिम और कंगना मौजूद हैं. वीडियो के अनुसार 30 साल के इस अभिनेता के चुटकुले पर पार्टी में मौजूद कंगना समेत अन्य लोग भी हंस रहे हैं और कंगना को ताली बजाते भी देखा जा रहा है. शराब की एक कंपनी के ब्रांड एम्बेसडर के तौर पर दोनों कान पहुंचे हैं.ट्विटर पर कई लोगों ने इस वायरल वीडियो को साझा किया है और दोनों सिने अभिनेताओं को यौन हिंसा के प्रति असंवेदनशील होने के कारण आड़े हाथ लिया है. गौरतलब है कि लोगों ने खासतौर पर कंगना का जिक्र किया है जिन्होंने इसी तरह के एक चुटकुले को लेकर 2016 में अभिनेता सलमान खान की निंदा की थी.