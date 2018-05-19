रेप वाले चुटकुले को लेकर 'पद्मावत' का ये एक्टर विवाद में फंसा, यूजर्स ने लगाई लताड़

Rape is a dark word. Let’s not water it down to describe a brutal gym session or a bad day at work or with a joke.@jimSarbh#KanganaRanaut have some sense before cracking such jokes !!— Dhruvesh Shah(@dhruveshshahz16) May 17, 2018
Kangs is A+ grade hypocrite (nothing new) and this Jim Sarbh turned out to be a piece of shit. Rape jokes are not okay... stfu ..— BANNO (@Inception700) May 15, 2018
Dear Jim Sarbh/ Kangana Ranaut— ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@karishmau) May 15, 2018
Rape jokes are not funny. Rape is NOT a joke. If you tell or laugh at jokes about rape you are a part of the problem. https://t.co/Pk5bSB9zCr
Advertisement
Advertisement