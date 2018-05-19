NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
रेप वाले चुटकुले को लेकर 'पद्मावत' का ये एक्टर विवाद में फंसा, यूजर्स ने लगाई लताड़

'पद्मावत' फिल्म के अभिनेता जिम सरभ एक वीडियो के चलते विवादों में घिर गए हैं. रेप पर एक चुटकुला सुनाया और अभिनेत्री कंगना रनौत उस पर हंस रही है तथा ताली बजा रही हैं.

कान फिल्म फेस्टिवल में जिम सरभ और एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनौत

खास बातें

  1. बुरे फंसे जिम सरभ
  2. रेप पर किया था जोक
  3. ट्विटर यूजर्स ने लगाई लताड़
नई दिल्ली: 'पद्मावत' फिल्म के अभिनेता जिम सरभ एक वीडियो के चलते विवादों में घिर गए हैं. वीडियो में उन्हें कथित तौर पर बलात्कार पर एक चुटकुला सुनाते हुए देखा जा रहा है और अभिनेत्री कंगना रनौत उस पर हंस रही है तथा ताली बजा रही हैं. यह वीडियो कान फिल्म समारोह से इतर एक पार्टी में शूट किया गया है, जिसमें जिम और कंगना मौजूद हैं. वीडियो के अनुसार 30 साल के इस अभिनेता के चुटकुले पर पार्टी में मौजूद कंगना समेत अन्य लोग भी हंस रहे हैं और कंगना को ताली बजाते भी देखा जा रहा है. शराब की एक कंपनी के ब्रांड एम्बेसडर के तौर पर दोनों कान पहुंचे हैं. 

Padmaavat का 'बिंते दिल' हुआ रिलीज, देखें अलाउद्दीन खिलजी और मलिक काफूर की कैमिस्ट्री
 
ट्विटर पर कई लोगों ने इस वायरल वीडियो को साझा किया है और दोनों सिने अभिनेताओं को यौन हिंसा के प्रति असंवेदनशील होने के कारण आड़े हाथ लिया है. गौरतलब है कि लोगों ने खासतौर पर कंगना का जिक्र किया है जिन्होंने इसी तरह के एक चुटकुले को लेकर 2016 में अभिनेता सलमान खान की निंदा की थी. 

(इनपुट भाषा से)


Jim Sarbhkangana ranautrape joke at Cannes

