'जंगली' में ऐसे करतब दिखाएंगे विद्युत जामवाल, सामने आया Teaser

एक्टर विद्युत जामवाल की मोस्ट अवेटेड फिल्म 'जंगली' का टीजर रिलीज किया जा चुका है.

,
खास बातें

  1. सामने आया 'जंगली' का टीजर
  2. लीड एक्टर होंगे विद्युत जामवाल
  3. कुछ ऐसे दिखाएंगे करतब
नई दिल्ली: एक्टर विद्युत जामवाल की मोस्ट अवेटेड फिल्म 'जंगली' का टीजर रिलीज किया जा चुका है. फिल्म का एक पोस्टर भी रिलीज किया गया है. इसमें विद्युत एक हाथी के सामने आगे चलते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं. वहीं टीजर में गणेशजी के 'वक्रतुंड महाकाय' मंत्रोच्चारण पर विद्युत नृत्य प्रस्तुत करते हुए दिखाई दे रहे हैं. उन्होंने अपने अकाउंट पर यह वीडियो भी पोस्ट किया है. 'जंगली' एक एक्शन थ्रिलर है जो इनसान और हाथियों के एक अनूठे संबंध की कहानी है.

Viral Video: बोतलों पर पुशअप्स, टायरों से वेटलिफ्टिंग, कुछ ऐसे प्रैक्टिस करता है बॉलीवुड का यह एक्शन स्टारविद्युत जामवाल अपनी शानदारी फिजीक और एक्शन के लिए बॉलीवुड में खास पहचान रखते हैं. वे कमाल के एक्शन करते हैं और बहुत ही फिट भी हैं. इन दिनों वे 'जंगली' फिल्म की शूटिंग कर रहे हैं. यूट्यूब पर उनकी ट्रेनिंग से संबंधित ऐसे वीडियो रिलीज हो चुके हैं, जिन्हें देखकर आप दांतों तले उंगलियां दबा लेंगे. वीडियो में विद्युत भारी-भरकम टायर के साथ वेटलिफ्टिंग करते नजर आ रहे हैं. देखने से इस बात का एहसास हो जाता है कि यह काम कोई आसान नहीं है.



यही नहीं, एक वीडियो में तो वे चार बोतलों के ऊपर एक्सरसाइज कर रहे हैं. वे इन खाली बोतलों पर अपना वजन डाले हुए हैं और पुशअप्स कर रहे हैं. इस वीडियो को देखकर उनकी फिटनेस और बैलेंस का साफ इशारा मिलता है. विद्युत की फिल्मों की खासियत ही उनका एक्शन और अंदाज रहता है. 'जंगली' में भी यह देखने को मिलेगा.

100 में से इस एक हाथी का हुआ है चयन, बनेगा इस एक्शन स्टार का साथी

विद्युत फ़िल्म में  पशु चिकित्सक का रोल निभा रहे हैं जो हाथी रिजर्व में शिकारियों के गिरोह से उलझता है. 'जंगली' हॉलीवुड फिल्म निर्माता चक रसेल निर्देशित है, जो 'द मास्क', 'ए नाईटमेर ऑन एल्म स्ट्रीट', 'द स्कॉर्पियन किंग' और 'आई एम व्रथ' जैसी फिल्मों में अपना योगदान दे चुके है.' जंगली' 19 अक्टूबर, 2018 में दशहरे के मौके पर रिलीज होगी.

VIDEO: 'दिल जंगली' की स्टारकास्ट से खास बातचीत

