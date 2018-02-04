'जंगली' में ऐसे करतब दिखाएंगे विद्युत जामवाल, सामने आया Teaser

Further to the image I shared yesterday, I am now sharing an EXCLUSIVE VIDEO of Vidyut Jammwal seeking the blessing of the Lord Ganesha! Watch him pay respect to the mighty tusker - Bhola, his co-star from the film #Junglee. pic.twitter.com/bdhu5AIKkO— Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) February 4, 2018
विद्युत जामवाल अपनी शानदारी फिजीक और एक्शन के लिए बॉलीवुड में खास पहचान रखते हैं. वे कमाल के एक्शन करते हैं और बहुत ही फिट भी हैं. इन दिनों वे 'जंगली' फिल्म की शूटिंग कर रहे हैं. यूट्यूब पर उनकी ट्रेनिंग से संबंधित ऐसे वीडियो रिलीज हो चुके हैं, जिन्हें देखकर आप दांतों तले उंगलियां दबा लेंगे. वीडियो में विद्युत भारी-भरकम टायर के साथ वेटलिफ्टिंग करते नजर आ रहे हैं. देखने से इस बात का एहसास हो जाता है कि यह काम कोई आसान नहीं है.
An EXCLUSIVE still from Junglee Pictures’ action adventure film, JUNGLEE, starring Vidyut Jammwal and his tusker friend, Bhola.— Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) February 3, 2018
Hollywood director Chuck Russell ( The Mask, Scorpion King) tells a unique story of a family and its relationship with elephants. pic.twitter.com/ILR9x7D8Fj
