Kaala Box Office Collection Day 1: रजनीकांत के तूफान ने बनाया रिकॉर्ड, पहले दिन की जबरदस्त कमाई

Kaala Box Office Collection Day 1: 'काला' में Rajinikanth की ऐसी धांसू एक्टिंग, जिसे देखने के बाद हर कोई फिल्म की वाहवाही कर रहा है.

,
Kaala Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth की फिल्म ने बनाया रिकॉर्ड

खास बातें

  1. 'काला' की ग्रैंड ओपनिंग
  2. रजनीकांत की दमदार एक्टिंग
  3. चेन्नई में रिकॉर्ड कमाई
नई दिल्ली: Kaala में Rajinikanth की ऐसी धांसू एक्टिंग, जिसे देखने के बाद हर कोई फिल्म की वाहवाही कर रहा है. पहले दिन सिनेमाघरों के पर्दे पर जैसे ही रजनीकांत की एंट्री हुई, फैन्स अपनी सीट पर खड़े होकर सीटियां बजाई. तीन भाषाओं में रिलीज होने वाली इस फिल्म ने साउथ में ओपनिंग डे पर रिकॉर्डतोड़ कमाई कर डाली है. 'थलाइवा' रजनीकांत के शहर चेन्नई में ऐसा पहली बार हुआ जब रिकॉर्ड बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शन किया गया हो. ट्रेड एनलिस्ट रमेश बाला के मुताबिक सिर्फ चेन्नई शहर में पहले दिन ओपनिंग डे पर 1.76 करोड़ रुपए की कमाई की है.

रजनीकांत की फिल्म 'काला' चेन्नई सिटी बॉक्स ऑफिस पर खूब धूम मचा रही है. शहर में मानों कोई त्यौहार या जश्न मनाया जा रहा है. वहीं विदेश की बात करें तो इस फिल्म ने पहले दिन अमेरिका में लगभग 75000 डॉलर यानी 50 लाख से ज्यादा की कमाई की. फ्रांस में इस फिल्म के प्रीमियर शोज के कुल 1445 टिकटों की बिक्री हुई, जिसका कलेक्शन लगभग 16 लाख से ज्यादा है.
हालांकि अभी उत्तरी भारत व अन्य भाषाओं में रिलीज हुई फिल्म के आंकड़े आने बाकी है. फिलहाल कर्नाटक राज्य में 'काला' शुक्रवार को रिलीज हुई है. केरल के बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शन की बात की जाए तो पहले दिन 40 शोज हुए, जिसमें 10.30 लाख रुपए का फर्स्ट डे कलेक्शन हुआ. 

टिप्पणियां
बता दें कि 'काला' फिल्म का निर्देशन पी रंजीत ने किया है. 67 वर्षीय अभिनेता रजनीकांत के साथ उनकी यह दूसरी फिल्म है. इससे पहले उन्होंने 2016 में ‘कबाली’ फिल्म का साथ में निर्देशन किया था. संतोष नारायण ने फिल्म का संगीत दिया है. यह गाना तीन भाषा तेलगु, तमिल और हिन्दी में आया है. बता दें कि इस नई फिल्म में रजनीकांत गैंगस्टर की भूमिका में हैं.

