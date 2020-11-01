काजल अग्रवाल और गौतम किचलू की शादी की तस्वीरों ने इंटरनेट पर मचाई धूम, देखें एक से एक Photo

खास बातें
सिंघम (Singham) एक्ट्रेस काजल अग्रवाल (Kajal Aggarwal) और बिजनेमैन गौतम किचलू (Gautam Kichlu) शादी के बंधन में बंध गई है. हाल ही में काजल ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से शादी की कुछ खूबसूरत फोटो शेयर किया है जिसे फैंस काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं और खूब कमेंट भी कर रहे हैं. सिर्फ इतना ही नहीं काजल ने अपनी शादी की जानकारी अपने फैंस के साथ शेयर करते हुए इस बात को लेकर भी खुलासा किया था कि उनकी शादी में कोरोनावायरस महामारी से जुड़ी सभी नियमों का पालन भी किया जा रहा है.
Raising a toast?????????? Finally we get to see Kajal's wedding party look... nice no??
हाल ही में काजल अग्रवाल (Kajal Aggarwal) की एक और फोटो इंटरनेट पर धूम मचा रही है जिसमें वह अपने पति गौतम किचलू के साथ हाथ में सैंपेन का ग्लास लेकर खड़ी हैं. इस फोटो को देखकर यह बात तो साफ है कि काजल और उनके पति की यह फोटो शादी के बाद होने वाली पार्टी की है. इस फोटो में काजल और उनके पति की खुशी उनके चेहरे पर साफ झलक रही है.
Her look from the wedding party! Kajal with her entrepreneur hubby Gautam Kitchlu❤️❤️
काजल अग्रवाल (Kajal Aggarwal) के वेडिंग आउटफिट को अनामिका खन्ना ने डिजाइन किया था, जबकि गौतम की शेरवानी अनीता डोंगरे ने डिजाइन किया था. शादी की एक शानदार तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए, काजल ने अपने पोस्ट में लिखा: "और ठीक उसी तरह, मिस से मिसिस का सफर! मैंने अपना विश्वासी, साथी, सबसे अच्छे दोस्त और अपने सोलमेट से शादी की. मुझे खुशी हुई कि इसके जरिए सब कुछ मिल गया. काजल ने अपनी शादी के हैशटैग #kajgautkitched के साथ फोटो शेयर किया.
Planning a wedding entails so many moving parts and added to that the pandemic definitely was a challenge. However we strictly followed covid protocols which meant we had to have a very small wedding, got all our guests tested and created a bubble for everyone who was a part of our celebration. We are very grateful for all our loved ones that were able to attend and those who joined virtually from afar were terribly missed and we hope to see you all soon. Outfit for KA: @anamikakhanna.in Outfit for GK : @anitadongre Jewellery : @sunita_shekhawat_jaipur Kaliras : @mrinalinichandra Stylist : @stylebyami style team: @tanyamehta27 Make up: @vishalcharanmakeuphair Hair : @divya.naik25 Photo: @storiesbyjosephradhik
सिंघम (Singham) एक्ट्रेस ने एक दूसरे पोस्ट में लिखा, कोरोनावायरस महामारी के बीच शादी की योजना बनाना किसी चैलेंज से कम नहीं था. और हमने शादी के दौरान covid-19 के सभी प्रोटोकॉल का सख्ती से पालन किया है. जिसकी वजह से हमारी शादी बेहद प्राइवेट थी और सिर्फ करीबी लोग ही शामिल हो सके. जो लोग इस शादी में शामिल हुए हमने उनकी सुरक्षा और उनके लिए खास करने की कोशिश की और जो नहीं आ पाए उनसे हम जल्द मिलेंगे इसकी उम्मीद है.
In our Punjabi meets Kashmiri wedding, we just had to include #Jeelakarrabellam జీలకర్రాబెల్లం - a tribute to both Gautam and my individual relationships with South India! ???? In a Telugu wedding, Jeelakarra Bellam signifies the union/marriage of the bride and the groom. Jeelakarra (cumin) and bellam (jaggery) are made into a thick paste and put on a tamalapaku (betel leaf). The bride and the groom put it on each other's head while the purohit chants mantras from the Vedas. The bride and the groom look at each other only after this ceremony is completed and this auspicious ceremony signifies that the couple will stay together in bitter and sweet times ❤️
काजल अग्रवाल (Kajal Aggarwal) ने एक दूसरे पोस्ट में लिखा पंजाबी और कश्मीरी की शादी. हमें अपना प्यार और बधाई दें. काजल अग्रवाल ने बॉलीवुड करियर की शुरुआत क्यों हो गया ना (Kyun Ho Gaya Na), उसके बाद सिंघम जिनमें उनके साथ अजय देवगन नजर आए थे, स्पेशल 26 में अक्षय कुमार और दो लफ़्ज़ों की कहानी में शानदार एक्टिंग से उन्होंने दर्शकों के दिलों में अपनी खास पहचान बनाई. उनके पास कई तमिल और तेलुगु फ़िल्में भी हैं. उनकी फिल्मों की प्रभावशाली पंक्ति में मुंबई सागा, आचार्य, मोसागल्लू, हे सिनामिका, पेरिस पेरिस और कमल हासन की इंडियन 2 महत्वपूर्ण है.