काजल अग्रवाल ने कोरोना वायरस के बीच बढ़ाया मदद का हाथ, PM केयर फंड में दान के साथ किये यह काम

#KajalAggarwal Donates 2 lacs to FEFSI, 2 lacs to corona crisis charity for Tollywood, 1 lac to PM cares, 1 lac to Maharashtra CM fund. Apart from this food & grains in her area in Mumbai and helping PETA for feeding & adopting stray animals



Kudos @MsKajalAggarwal a href="https://twitter.com/teamaimpr?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@teamaimpr pic.twitter.com/h5BSApyxgk