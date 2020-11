बॉलीवुड डायरेक्टर ने घर पर देखी फिल्म 'लक्ष्मी', तो KRK बोले- 'थियेटर का कारोबार खत्म...'

नेहा कक्कड़ और रोहनप्रीत ने हनीमून पर किया कैंडल लाइट डिनर, इस अंदाज में नजर आए कपल- Viral हुआ Video

Saw LAKSHMI with the family at home.

Have planned to watch LUDO, SOORARAI POTTRU & CHHALLAANG this weekend.

OTT was considered solo viewing. But these feature films coming straight to OTT are actually bringing families together at home.

Can't say if this is good for theatres.